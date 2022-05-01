IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni returns as CSK skipper with a 13-run win over SRH

Yesterday at 11:16 PM
Chennai Super Kings registered a 13-run win over SRH as MS Dhoni returned to captaincy once again courtesy of a brilliant batting by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Ruturaj and Conway scored an opening stand of 182 runs to help the team post a winning total of 202/2 while batting first.
After having a poor campaign in IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings registered a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as MS Dhoni returned to the leadership role. Ravindra Jadeja handed the captaincy of the team to Dhoni before the match and he lead the team very well.
SRH opted to bowl first after winning the toss. It was an absolutely stunning display of batting from the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway for CSK. They scored 182 runs for the opening wicket and helped the team post a total of 202/2 runs. Ruturaj scored 99 runs from 57 balls while Conway scored unbeaten 85 runs from 55 balls.
Chasing a tough target of 203, SRH lost the wickets on a consistent basis, Nicholas Pooran played a lone hand of unbeaten 64 runs from 33 balls but it wasn’t enough to pull of the target. The team ended up on 189/6 in the end and lost the game by 13 runs.
CSK WON!
With Dhoni's return as the captain of CSK, Gaikwad and Conway's record partnership and Mukesh's brilliant 4 wickets made sure they won against SRH by 13 runs and got 2 crucial points on the table.👏👏— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) May 1, 2022
CSK are still in the tournament 🏆#MSDhoni #CSKvsSRH #SRHvCSK #SRHvsCSK #IPL pic.twitter.com/evK0Fmo0uz
NOT GOOD!
Dropping 2 easy catches in death overs is not good at all #CSKvsSRH but still we rise— HARISH (@Harish200204) May 1, 2022
DHONIS BACK!
#Dhoni back 🔥...... #CSK back 💛🔥— Abhishek Shukla (@Abhi_Shukla_MS) May 1, 2022
#MSDhoni𓃵 #MSDhoni #CSKvsSRH #Captain #IPL2022 #IPL #UmRan pic.twitter.com/jajmLkKG9H
CAPTAIN COOL!
Captain cool is back @msdhoni 😎— ilavarasan ila (@imilavarasan16) May 1, 2022
Csk win against srh 🔥🔥🔥#CSKvsSRH #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/H73iaEj9lf
MISTAKES!
Still fielding mistakes and leakage of runs in the death— Prasad Tuvvapati🦁 (@prasad_mahi7781) May 1, 2022
We have won this match, but this should not continue....#CSKvsSRH
HAHA!
We were Missing services of Lord Thakur that's why now we have Lord Mukesh 🙏@ChennaiIPL #CSKvsSRH— PKCˢᵛᵖᵒⁿᵐᵃʸ¹²🔔💥🥳 (@Pkccckp) May 1, 2022
OH YEAH!
Haa ye karlo pehle 👍 #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/COrGdmdndU— Nihal Pai 🦁 (@Paii027) May 1, 2022
WORTHY!
Worthy 85* conway#CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/eAVKLqWcK9— Anooj (@_ano0j7) May 1, 2022
99!
gaikwad 99#WhistlePodu #CSK fans, 'cause #MSDhoni has marked his return as @ChennaiIPL captain with an #Epic 13-run win in #SRHvCSK! 👏#Yellove #Epic #TATAIPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/iXXRz40NTc pic.twitter.com/1X60yLeUOT— Raja Shekar Kothakurma (@KothakurmaRaja) May 1, 2022
MUKESH!
Yeah still mukesh took some important wickets— anurag³⁰ (@anuragfcbm) May 1, 2022
BEAUTY!
Mukesh Choudhary such a beauty ♥️— Eskoolbar (@mayancoholic) May 1, 2022
