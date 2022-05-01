sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni returns as CSK skipper with a 13-run win over SRH

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    CSK won a game against SRH by 13 runs in the IPL 2022

    IPL

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni returns as CSK skipper with a 13-run win over SRH

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:16 PM

    Chennai Super Kings registered a 13-run win over SRH as MS Dhoni returned to captaincy once again courtesy of a brilliant batting by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Ruturaj and Conway scored an opening stand of 182 runs to help the team post a winning total of 202/2 while batting first.

    After having a poor campaign in IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings registered a 13-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as MS Dhoni returned to the leadership role. Ravindra Jadeja handed the captaincy of the team to Dhoni before the match and he lead the team very well. 

    SRH opted to bowl first after winning the toss. It was an absolutely stunning display of batting from the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway for CSK. They scored 182 runs for the opening wicket and helped the team post a total of 202/2 runs. Ruturaj scored 99 runs from 57 balls while Conway scored unbeaten 85 runs from 55 balls. 

    Chasing a tough target of 203, SRH lost the wickets on a consistent basis, Nicholas Pooran played a lone hand of unbeaten 64 runs from 33 balls but it wasn’t enough to pull of the target. The team ended up on 189/6 in the end and lost the game by 13 runs. 

    CSK WON!

    NOT GOOD!

    DHONIS BACK!

    CAPTAIN COOL!

    MISTAKES!

    HAHA!

    OH YEAH!

    WORTHY!

    99!

    MUKESH!

    BEAUTY!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down