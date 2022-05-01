IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni drops straightforward catch off Kane Williamson

CSK could have taken their third wicket in the following over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, only if Dhoni had taken a simple catch with the big gloves. It would have been a massive wicket as well, as Williamson tried to push Jadeja's fullish delivery, only to get a nick behind. However, Dhoni failed to grab that one, and Willamson got a lifeline while batting on 18 off 14 balls.