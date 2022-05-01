sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni drops straightforward catch off Kane Williamson

    Even at 41, MS Dhoni often does lightning-quick glovework behind the stumps, but the CSK skipper has missed a straightforward opportunity against SRH, which may later cost them on Sunday. It happened during the seventh over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, and batter was none other than Kane Williamson.

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got their old guard MS Dhoni back at helm as he returned to their captaincy role against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday in Match 46 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium, Pune. Under Dhoni, CSK piled up a massive total of 202/2, riding on Devon Conway's unbeaten 55-ball 85 and Ruturaj Gaikwad's well-made 57-ball 99.

    In response, SRH began well, as Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma forged a 58-run opening-wicket-stand in 34 balls before the latter fell on the second last ball of the sixth over. Rahul Tripathi, who was in decent form in IPL 2022, fell soon after and SRH were reduced to 58/2 in no time.

    CSK could have taken their third wicket in the following over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, only if Dhoni had taken a simple catch with the big gloves. It would have been a massive wicket as well, as Williamson tried to push Jadeja's fullish delivery, only to get a nick behind. However, Dhoni failed to grab that one, and Willamson got a lifeline while batting on 18 off 14 balls. 

