IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH | Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni drops straightforward catch off Kane Williamson

Today at 10:17 PM
Even at 41, MS Dhoni often does lightning-quick glovework behind the stumps, but the CSK skipper has missed a straightforward opportunity against SRH, which may later cost them on Sunday. It happened during the seventh over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, and batter was none other than Kane Williamson.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got their old guard MS Dhoni back at helm as he returned to their captaincy role against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday in Match 46 of IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium, Pune. Under Dhoni, CSK piled up a massive total of 202/2, riding on Devon Conway's unbeaten 55-ball 85 and Ruturaj Gaikwad's well-made 57-ball 99.
In response, SRH began well, as Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma forged a 58-run opening-wicket-stand in 34 balls before the latter fell on the second last ball of the sixth over. Rahul Tripathi, who was in decent form in IPL 2022, fell soon after and SRH were reduced to 58/2 in no time.
CSK could have taken their third wicket in the following over, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja, only if Dhoni had taken a simple catch with the big gloves. It would have been a massive wicket as well, as Williamson tried to push Jadeja's fullish delivery, only to get a nick behind. However, Dhoni failed to grab that one, and Willamson got a lifeline while batting on 18 off 14 balls.
DROPPED!
May 1, 2022
IS IT SO?
Unpopular Opinion:-Dhoni trying to destroy Jadeja's confidence— 133* 𓃵 (@133_NotOut) May 1, 2022
First Captaincy
Now catch drops.
TRYING HIS BEST!
Dhoni trying his best to get Kane back to form 🙏#CSKvSRH #IPL2022— Sujith Naidu (@SujithNaiduJr) May 1, 2022
NOT NOW!
We have already seen lot of catches being dropped today and now MS Dhoni dropped one.#IPL2022 #SRHvCSK pic.twitter.com/j81pAvCKw2— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) May 1, 2022
OH NO!
@CricCrazyJohns Dhoni dropped Kane Williamson catch 🥲 (tweet from John)— Mahesh Aghav (@cricmahesh10) May 1, 2022
MISSED!
Dhoni also missed one catch now…— Syed Irfan (@irfani3545) May 1, 2022
MORE VOCAL!
Dhoni more vocal behind the stumps. Shows who was really captaining us early on!#IPL2022— Arun Sreenivasan (@arunayyar28) May 1, 2022
DANGEROUS!
please take Williamson asap,— arry (@ispeakwine) May 1, 2022
he can be dangerous any time soon
don't drop his catches ffs
🥺🥺#dhoni 💛q
POSSIBLE!
Ms dhoni dropped a catch! What🤔 Impossible!!!! but today we see this👇 #CSKvSRH #SRHvsCSK #IPL pic.twitter.com/nQhgeX6Ej1— Cricket Countdown (@Cric8Countdown) May 1, 2022
DON'T DO!
It's easy for Dhoni standard, he rarely drops this type of catches— KL Siku Kumar (@KL_Siku_Kumar) May 1, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.