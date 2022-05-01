I tried to get out in the 2014 World Cup final, reveals Yuvraj Singh

Today at 3:10 PM
Yuvraj Singh is one of the finest middle-order batters that India has produced. The skillset that Yuvraj Singh had was unmatched during his era and he helped India win many crucial games. Yuvraj's performances in the 2011 World Cup are the most memorable one as he helped India lift the World Cup trophy after 28 years at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The left-hander was awarded the player of the series for his performances with both bat and ball. He had scored 315 runs and scalped 15 wickets during the tournament.
However, he also had a forgettable World Cup final which came in the 2014 T20 World Cup when he could not get going and was unable to perform for India. The match was being played at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Bangladesh. Sri Lanka and India were battling it out in the final and Yuvraj Singh was not able to score runs. The batter was criticised for his innings of 11 from 21 balls.
Recently during an interview with News18's new show Home of Heroes Yuvraj Singh opened up about his innings. He said, “During the T20 World Cup in 2014, I was very low on confidence. There was an atmosphere where I could get dropped. It’s not an excuse but I wasn’t getting enough support from the team. From the time of Gary, I was in Duncan’s era and things had completely changed in the team."
He continued, “When the final came, I just couldn’t hit the ball. I tried to hit the off-spinner and I couldn’t hit it and it went for dots. I tried to get out, I didn’t get out….Everybody thought my career was over after that. I also thought my career was over. But that’s life. You have to accept that. If you accept glories, you must accept your defeats as well and you must move forward."
