I tried to get out in the 2014 World Cup final, reveals Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh is one of the finest middle-order batters that India has produced. The skillset that Yuvraj Singh had was unmatched during his era and he helped India win many crucial games. Yuvraj's performances in the 2011 World Cup are the most memorable one as he helped India lift the World Cup trophy after 28 years at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The left-hander was awarded the player of the series for his performances with both bat and ball. He had scored 315 runs and scalped 15 wickets during the tournament.