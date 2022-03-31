With Women’s IPL, India is going to be unbeatable in 10 years, predicts Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy, one of the finest women’s cricketers who is also known as Mitchell Starc’s wife, has predicted that a full-fledged Women's IPL would help India become an unbeatable side in 10 years. Recently, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the Women's IPL could begin in 2023.

Australia’s star wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy, who is also widely known as the wife of Mitchell Starc, expressed her excitement for a prospective full-fledged Women's IPL next year, saying it would help India become an unbeatable side in the next ten years.

“The announcements of WIPL, PSL are pretty great. It's exactly where we thought the women's game needs to go (from WBBL, KSL, The Hundred)," Healy opined after Australia beat West Indies to advance to the final of the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

Healy, 32, has been a vocal advocate for the Women's IPL for the past few years. She was particularly stoked about the implications of a domestic league for women mirroring the IPL on cricket's ecosystem in the country.

“The IPL in particular - to be able to grow the game in India is incredible. It is an untapped market in the women's game and will do so much for domestic talent. (India is) going to be unbeatable in 10 years. They need a leg up in the domestic set-up to showcase what these women can do," She added.

With the Big Bash League (BBL), The Hundred and now the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) all occupying space in the women's cricket calendar, Healy feels that the scheduling will probably pose challenges.

“Scheduling is going to be a thing. We're going to have to work it out. Whether there's increased international cricket or focus on these domestic leagues, I am not 100 per cent certain. Great to see them being spoken about and hopefully we'll see them get off the ground," the wicket-keeper batter said.

Meanwhile, the details of the Women's IPL are yet to be revealed. But Healy is happy to be involved there if things fall into place. "If they want a 32-33-year-old opening batter who can chirp a bit behind the stumps, I am available," she jokingly concluded.