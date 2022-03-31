Watch | ‘Unfit’ Yasir Shah takes stupendous catch off his own bowling in Pakistan T20 Cup

Today at 11:19 AM
Yasir Shah, who has often been criticised for his fitness, grabbed a magnificent catch off his own bowling during Pakistan T20 Cup’s second semi-final between Balochistan and Sindh. The 35-year-old leg-spinner dismissed Sindh’s Hasan Mohsin after the latter, charging down, got a leading edge.
Still, the ball seemed to have lobbed quite a distance away from Shah. The latter, thereafter, pulled out a full-stretch dive onto his left side and grabbed the catch with both hands. Mohsin was left stunned by Shah’s valiant effort as the Balochistan players celebrated the dismissal.
Shah has been a prolific wicket-taker for Pakistan over the years, especially in Test cricket, but has often been criticised for his fitness. In 46 Tests, he has scalped 235 wickets with 16 five-wicket hauls. Unfortunately, he has not played international cricket since August 2021, and was not a part of the three-match Test series against Australia that Pakistan lost 0-1.
Here's the video of the catch:
💥Unbelievable catch💥@Shah64Y you beauty 👏 🤩#PakistanCup | #BALvSINDH pic.twitter.com/019SNDzauz— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 30, 2022
They gotta answer this now!
Unfit Yasir shah ? Pcb please reply?— Hania Ali (@Bye_billu) March 30, 2022
He's so good at his reflexes!
Test match is bandy ki kami boht mehsus hui mujhe... We could have win if he was in the last test... Anyway great reflexes shown in this catch :)— Abi Asjad Ur Rahman (@AbiAsjad) March 30, 2022
He was blamed for being unfit!
Why he is not playing in pakistan team he is fit and a wicket taker @iramizraja— Yasir Shah Ez (@IamYasir_Shah) March 30, 2022
Absolutely true!
This the same yasir shah which they claimed was unfit for the tests who is by far the best spinner Pakistan currently have— Dan Huss (@Dan_huss7) March 30, 2022
He was told that he's not fit to play Tests against Australia!
Why he was not available for #AUSvsPAK test series?— Sathish Kumar🇮🇳 (@sat_tease) March 30, 2022
Sahi baat!
Yeah to un fit tha yeah to zabardast fielding kar raha hai— 🇵🇰👍🏼 (@smartboy32) March 30, 2022
N team ko final mai lai gaya
Yes! Take a bow, Yasir Shah👏
Fitness jokes in mud ... Yasir shah 👏👏👏— Cricket Fanatic (@Loyal_Cricket) March 30, 2022
Yupe!
He has done the same miracle plenty times before...... No one is better at this that Yasir— Aabid Yetoo (@AabidYetoo) March 30, 2022
