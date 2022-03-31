 user tracker image
    Watch | ‘Unfit’ Yasir Shah takes stupendous catch off his own bowling in Pakistan T20 Cup

    'Unfit’ Yasir Shah takes stupendous catch off his own bowling in Pakistan T20 Cup

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:19 AM

    Yasir Shah, who has often been criticised for his fitness, grabbed a magnificent catch off his own bowling during Pakistan T20 Cup’s second semi-final between Balochistan and Sindh. The 35-year-old leg-spinner dismissed Sindh’s Hasan Mohsin after the latter, charging down, got a leading edge.

    Balochistan’s veteran leg-spinner Yasir Shah took an outstanding catch to dismiss Sindh’s Hasan Mohsin during the second semi-final of the ongoing Pakistan T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Shah, 35, bowled a good length delivery around the middle stump, and Mohsin charged down the ground to hit the ball down, only get a leading edge.

    Still, the ball seemed to have lobbed quite a distance away from Shah. The latter, thereafter, pulled out a full-stretch dive onto his left side and grabbed the catch with both hands. Mohsin was left stunned by Shah’s valiant effort as the Balochistan players celebrated the dismissal.

    Shah has been a prolific wicket-taker for Pakistan over the years, especially in Test cricket, but has often been criticised for his fitness. In 46 Tests, he has scalped 235 wickets with 16 five-wicket hauls. Unfortunately, he has not played international cricket since August 2021, and was not a part of the three-match Test series against Australia that Pakistan lost 0-1.

    Here's the video of the catch:

