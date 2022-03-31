IPL 2022 | Suryakumar Yadav joins Mumbai Indians ahead of the game against Rajasthan Royals

Today at 3:50 PM
Mumbai Indians have revealed in a statement that Suryakumar Yadav has joined the squad and participated in the gym session as he recovered from the finger injury ahead of the match against Rajasthan Royals. Suryakumar sustained a finger injury during the home series against West Indies last month.
Mumbai Indians didn’t start their campaign in IPL 2022 very well as they lost the opening game against Delhi Capitals by four wickets. Batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 177/5 and Ishan Kishan played a heroic inning of 81 runs. The opposition chased the target in the penultimate over losing six wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams turned out to be expensive for the team as they conceded more than 40 runs each.
Suryakumar Yadav was missing from the Mumbai Indians line-up as he sustained a finger injury during the home series against West Indies last month. He was undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. In a recent development, Mumbai Indians have confirmed that Suryakumar has recovered from the injury and has joined the team.
''Suryakumar Yadav exited his mandatory quarantine and joined the team (on Wednesday) for the gym session in the company of his mates Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, and Jasprit Bumrah... The mood in the camp is upbeat,'' MI said in a statement.
''The team underwent a strength and conditioning session yesterday under the watchful eyes of Paul Chapman. The session involved weight and fitness training, with the focus on working on core fitness and building strength.''
MI will play their next game against Rajasthan Royals on April 2.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.