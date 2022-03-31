IPL 2022 | Suryakumar Yadav joins Mumbai Indians ahead of the game against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians didn’t start their campaign in IPL 2022 very well as they lost the opening game against Delhi Capitals by four wickets. Batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 177/5 and Ishan Kishan played a heroic inning of 81 runs. The opposition chased the target in the penultimate over losing six wickets. Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams turned out to be expensive for the team as they conceded more than 40 runs each.