IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR | DK is as close as it gets to MS Dhoni when it comes to being ice cool, says Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has said that Dinesh Karthik is cool and calm under pressure situations like MS Dhoni after RCB registered a win by three wickets over KKR in a low-scoring thriller. Du Plessis further added that the team needed to have wickets in hand to win the game and they did it.

The game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders was very exciting as it turned out to be a low scoring-thriller. As RCB bundled out the opposition for a low total of 128. The chase seemed easy but RCB lost wickets at regular intervals but Dinesh Karthik helped them cross the finish line in the end. The team chased the target in the last over with a loss of seven wickets. Karthik scored unbeaten 14 runs from seven balls. Winning captain Faf du Plessis praised Karthik saying he is as cool and calm as MS Dhoni in pressure situations.

“We would like to be more convincing. Just the experience. The runs were never a problem. We just needed to have wickets in hand. DK is as close as it gets to MS Dhoni when it comes to being ice-cool” Du Plessis said in the post-match presentation.

Earlier in the innings, RCB lost three quick wickets reducing themselves to 17/3. Virat Kohli and du Plessis were dismissed for low scores and so the chase had become difficult at one point of time. Sherfane Rutherford scored 28 and Shahbaz Ahmed amassed 27 runs and steadied the innings. Du Plessis expressed his joy over the win but also appreciated the opposition bowlers for the way they bowled.

“Very happy. Close small margins game are very important at the start. Small score, we just tried to be positive but very good bowling from their seamers. The ball swung a little more earlier but today there was seam and bounce. Two three days ago, it was 200 and today it was 130,” he stated.

He also revealed that there was a positive environment amongst the team.

“I rely on other people for help. We have great people in the camp. There is good communication in the group. The guys have been great. They have been supportive. They are coming to me with ideas,” he explained.

Wanindu Hasaranga played a key role for RCB taking four wickets fro 20 runs. Hasaranga revealed that playing without any pressure is the key to his success.

“Crucial situation, I got only four and got out. I am really happy. Specially with the dew it is very hard to bowl. My favorite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do. When I go play, I don't take any pressure. That's why I feel I got success,” Hasaranga revealed.