IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni on the cusp of adding another feather to his cap

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is on his way to achieving another milestone as he is just fifteen runs short of reaching 7000 runs in T20 cricket. The wicket-keeper batter can reach this milestone if gets an opportunity to bat against Lucknow Supergiants in CSK's second match of IPL 2022. He will become the 6th Indian batter to achieve this feat and what makes it more impressive is the fact that he has mostly batted lower down the order for his team.