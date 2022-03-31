IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni on the cusp of adding another feather to his cap

Today at 4:32 PM
Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is on his way to making another record as he is just 15 runs short of reaching 7000 runs in T20 cricket. MS Dhoni will become the sixth Indian batter to achieve this milestone if he manages to score 15 in CSK's game against Lucknow Supergiants.
The Chennai Super Kings' top-order collapsed in their first game against Kolkata Knight Riders of IPL 2022. Ravindra Jadeja who took over captaincy from MS Dhoni also struggled with the bat. However, MS Dhoni looked in supreme tough as he took his team to get his eye in following which he smashed the KKR bowlers all around the park scoring a fluent fifty in the process. The fifty in the last game came after 28 innings for the former India captain.
It will be interesting to see how Chennai Super Kings strategise against debutants Lucknow Supergiants. Both teams lost their opening game and will be desperate to get some points on the board. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja will have a task at their hands when the two sides clash in the seventh match of IPL 2022.
