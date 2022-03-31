IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Shivam Dube hits a massive six

Today at 9:19 PM
Indian Premier League has been always known for its massive sixes in the tournament and Shivam Dube added one more to the count against Lucknow Super Giants. Dube slogged a delivery by Dushmantha Chameera to clear the ropes at deep square-leg and hit a massive six which nearly cleared the stands.
Chennai Super Kings are up against Lucknow Super Giants and it has been a game of batsmen so far. Batting first, CSK has produced a run-fest so far maintaining a run-rate of almost 10. Except for Ruturaj Gaikwad, everyone has contributed in double digits and the team is eyeing a total of more than 200. However, in this run fest Shivam Dube played a key role, almost scoring a half-century.
Dushmantha Chameera was bowling the 18th over of the innings. He bowled an off-cutter to Shivam Dube on the penultimate delivery. Dube read the pace variation correctly and slogged the ball for a massive six over a deep square leg. It was a humongous six and almost cleared the stands. Here is how Twitter reacted to the enormous hit.
What a six!
March 31, 2022
He has that potential!
I always genuinely believed that Shivam Dube has a potential to do well in T20. He knows how to hit sixes and always play with intent.— Karan (@karannpatelll) March 31, 2022
Cemented!
Shivam Dube while batting forgets to use his feet. His legs are cemented to the crease..India Cements on Shivam Dube's back makes perfect sense.#CSKvsLSG— Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) March 31, 2022
Atapi Watapi
Shivam dube & Moen Ali.— Aksay (@Kaminakahinka) March 31, 2022
Atapi Watapi for CSK. 🔥👻@SushantNMehta@manoj_dimri #IPL2022 #CSKvsLSG #LSGVsCsK
Cemented legs!
#CSKvsLSG— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) March 31, 2022
Shivam Dube should be the brand ambassador of fevicol. pic.twitter.com/oBN9v2NATZ
Haters will love him!
Shivam Dube Haters now keep your mouth Shut 🤫🤫— Cskian0713🦁💚 Msdian (@Shiva0754524901) March 31, 2022
What an innings from Mr.Dube #Whistlepodu #IPL2022 #LSGvCSK
Boom boom!
Shivam Dube, a total unexpected, but such an effective and crucial knock here!⚡🔥— 🇮🇳𝑨𝑽🏏 (@cricketArnav) March 31, 2022
Lit!
Shivam Dube 🔥— Rahul Bharadwaj | ರಾಹುಲ್ ಭಾರದ್ವಾಜ್ (@r__bharadwaj) March 31, 2022
Total Madness!
hang on is that an actual Shivam Dube madness I’m witnessing— ⛷ (@stokaljona) March 31, 2022
lol!
Shivam dube to Rcb pic.twitter.com/sVqx55YvY5— kulbul tharpi (@kulbultharpi) March 31, 2022
