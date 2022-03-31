 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Shivam Dube hits a massive six

    Shivam Dube played a brilliant knock for CSK

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:19 PM

    Indian Premier League has been always known for its massive sixes in the tournament and Shivam Dube added one more to the count against Lucknow Super Giants. Dube slogged a delivery by Dushmantha Chameera to clear the ropes at deep square-leg and hit a massive six which nearly cleared the stands.

    Chennai Super Kings are up against Lucknow Super Giants and it has been a game of batsmen so far. Batting first, CSK has produced a run-fest so far maintaining a run-rate of almost 10. Except for Ruturaj Gaikwad, everyone has contributed in double digits and the team is eyeing a total of more than 200. However, in this run fest Shivam Dube played a key role, almost scoring a half-century. 

    Dushmantha Chameera was bowling the 18th over of the innings. He bowled an off-cutter to Shivam Dube on the penultimate delivery. Dube read the pace variation correctly and slogged the ball for a massive six over a deep square leg. It was a humongous six and almost cleared the stands. Here is how Twitter reacted to the enormous hit.

