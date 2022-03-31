IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Shivam Dube hits a massive six

Chennai Super Kings are up against Lucknow Super Giants and it has been a game of batsmen so far. Batting first, CSK has produced a run-fest so far maintaining a run-rate of almost 10. Except for Ruturaj Gaikwad, everyone has contributed in double digits and the team is eyeing a total of more than 200. However, in this run fest Shivam Dube played a key role, almost scoring a half-century.