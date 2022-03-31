 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022 | Felt like MS Dhoni found his touch after first ten minutes, says Ravi Shastri

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    MS Dhoni scored a fifty in the first game of IPL 2022 against KKR.

    Twitter

    IPL 2022 | Felt like MS Dhoni found his touch after first ten minutes, says Ravi Shastri

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:09 PM

    Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni scored a fluent half-century in the first match of IPL 2022 against runner-ups from last year Kolkata Knight Riders. Dhoni looked in good form and took the KKR bowling apart to help his team reach a respectable total after the top-order collapse.

    In the first match of IPL 2022, fans got to watch MS Dhoni's fluent innings. This was something that none had seen for the last two years as it had been that long since the former Chennai Super Kings captain scored a fifty in the IPL. After a dismal show by the CSK top-order, it was up to Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni to help their team reach a fighting total. Jadeja, who is now the CSK skipper was struggling with the bat which forced MS Dhoni to change his batting gears.

    MS Dhoni batted as beautifully as ever and went on to score a fluent fifty for his side. It may not have been match-winning but definitely was a huge boost for the Chennai Super Kings. Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri praised MS Dhoni for his performance in the first match.

    While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Ravi Shastri said, "How much cricket does he play every year? In the last six months, he would've played just two-three weeks. He is just playing on muscle memory. He has so much experience, skill and talent... it felt like Dhoni found his touch after the first 10 minutes in the opening game. He got back his placement, footwork, timing and power and went on to his first IPL fifty in two years".

    Shastri also talked about Ravindra Jadeja and said, "Jadeja is a world-class bowler, who shouldn't hold back himself with the ball. He's got more confidence in his batting but I want to see if he turns up with the ball against an intimidating player". 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down