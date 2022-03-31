IPL 2022 | Felt like MS Dhoni found his touch after first ten minutes, says Ravi Shastri

In the first match of IPL 2022, fans got to watch MS Dhoni's fluent innings. This was something that none had seen for the last two years as it had been that long since the former Chennai Super Kings captain scored a fifty in the IPL. After a dismal show by the CSK top-order, it was up to Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni to help their team reach a fighting total. Jadeja, who is now the CSK skipper was struggling with the bat which forced MS Dhoni to change his batting gears.