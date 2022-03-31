IPL 2022 | Dwayne Bravo likely to surpass Lasith Malinga for a IPL record against Lucknow Super Giants

Today at 4:32 PM
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is all set to create a new IPL record for most wickets overtaking Lasith Malinga. Bravo is currently the joint highest wicket-taker with Malinga as both of them have 170 wickets to their name and Bravo can add to the count against Lucknow Super Giants.
IPL 2022 has started and every season witnesses some records being broken and some being created. Chennai all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been a prolific wicket-taker in the league. CSK are set to play against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday and Bravo will have an opportunity to establish a record. He might overtake Lasith Malinga to be the highest wicket-taker in the league.
Both of the bowlers have 170 IPL dismissals to their name and Bravo can add to the count in the game against Lucknow Super Giants. Bravo has taken 152 matches to equalize with Lasith Malinga while the former Mumbai Indians bowler did it in 122 matches. Bravo has also played for Mumbai Indians in the past and he is one of the only two bowlers to win the Purple cap twice.
Bravo has vast experience of playing T20 leagues all over the world. He has represented several teams and has also scalped most wickets in T20 cricket. He has 574 wickets at 24.08.
