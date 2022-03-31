 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni smashes first ball for a monstrous six

    MS Dhoni looks in incredible form in IPL 2022.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:28 PM

    MS Dhoni is in superb form in this year's Indian Premier League and seems to be enjoying himself after stepping down from the captaincy of the franchise. Dhoni started from where he left off in the last game as he smashed the very forts ball that he faced for a huge six as fans enjoyed it.

    MS Dhoni is looking in terrific form in IPL 2022 and is batting like his old self. The former Chennai Super Kings skipper scored a fifty in the last game and started his innings against the Lucknow Supergiants from where he left off in the last game. MS Dhoni smashed the very first ball that he faced for a huge six as fans chanted his name around the ground. 

    The veteran wicket-keeper batter turned the clock when he hit the very first ball for a six. MS Dhoni walked out to bat after Shivam Dube was dismissed for 49. Avesh Khan was bowling the third ball of the over to Dhoni who was facing his first one. Dhoni hit the ball from the middle of the bat over extra cover for a huge six and fans went crazy in the stadium as well as on social media after watching the shot.

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    First ball!

    Vintage

    What a player!

    He is the best!

    Literally!

    We love it!

    Finishing king!

    Thala!

    Love!

    GOAT!!

