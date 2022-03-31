IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG | Twitter reacts as MS Dhoni smashes first ball for a monstrous six

Today at 9:28 PM
MS Dhoni is in superb form in this year's Indian Premier League and seems to be enjoying himself after stepping down from the captaincy of the franchise. Dhoni started from where he left off in the last game as he smashed the very forts ball that he faced for a huge six as fans enjoyed it.
MS Dhoni is looking in terrific form in IPL 2022 and is batting like his old self. The former Chennai Super Kings skipper scored a fifty in the last game and started his innings against the Lucknow Supergiants from where he left off in the last game. MS Dhoni smashed the very first ball that he faced for a huge six as fans chanted his name around the ground.
The veteran wicket-keeper batter turned the clock when he hit the very first ball for a six. MS Dhoni walked out to bat after Shivam Dube was dismissed for 49. Avesh Khan was bowling the third ball of the over to Dhoni who was facing his first one. Dhoni hit the ball from the middle of the bat over extra cover for a huge six and fans went crazy in the stadium as well as on social media after watching the shot.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
First ball!
March 31, 2022
Vintage
Vintage Dhoni 16 runs in 6 balls— ASHUTOSH PARIHAR (@ashu_p_001) March 31, 2022
What a player!
Bhai ye konsa wala dhoni hai 🤯🤌— DHARMESH (@19_Dharmesh_) March 31, 2022
He is the best!
This version of Ms Dhoni is better finisher than Ab De Villiers if we are being honest— I am Negan (@freakforbruno) March 31, 2022
Literally!
That first ball six by Dhoni literally gave me goosebumps.— ` (@FourOverthrows) March 31, 2022
We love it!
Dhoni finishing innings again pic.twitter.com/xnN5Zoiq95— Rudra (@rudra_cfc) March 31, 2022
Finishing king!
Dhoni finishing the innings with a four🔥🔥— Captain Cool Cults™💛 (@fanboydhoni) March 31, 2022
Finisher of cricket ✍️
That's it! pic.twitter.com/oT6PTkk3zl
Thala!
Finisher Thala 😍🔥— Badri Dhoni 🦁 (@badridhoni_) March 31, 2022
Love!
Dhoni love tha, love hai aur love rahega 💛💛💛💛— Aadhya (@Aadhyafp) March 31, 2022
GOAT!!
MS Dhoni still the GOAT idc— AB (@AnvayB_) March 31, 2022
