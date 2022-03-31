IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Lucknow Supergiants beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Yesterday at 11:50 PM
Lucknow Supergiants beat Chennai Super Kings in their second-ever game in the history of the IPL as Evin Lewis played a brilliant knock for his side. KL Rahul won the toss and asked CSK to bat first and their batters did well to post 210 but it was not enough as LSG chased the huge total down.
Lucknow Supergiants defeated Chennai Super Kings in the seventh match of IPL 2022 by 6 wickets with three balls to spare at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Evin Lewis was the star with the bat for the LSG as they registered their first-ever win in the Indian Premier League. The West Indian reached his fifty in 22 balls which is the fastest of this season leaving Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals behind. He scored 55 runs from 23 balls an innings laced with 6 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 239.13.
After being put in to bat first, CSK managed to get off to a flyer because of Robin Uthappa's fireworks in the first half of the innings as he scored 50 from 27 balls in a knock that included 8 fours and a six as he scored at a strike rate of 185.18. Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube also played important knocks. The English batter scored 35 off 22 balls and Shivam Dube scored 49 from 30 balls.
However, it was not enough as Lucknow Supergiants' openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock gave their side a good start and laid the platform for the big run chase.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Will he be benched?
It's very sad to know that Evin Lewis will not be played after stionis and holder joining the squad.#LucknowSuperGiants #EvinLewis#IPL2022 #CSKvLSG #LSGvsCSK— Cricket with IC (@krazycricfan) March 31, 2022
The cameraman is at his best!
Just cameraman things in ipl#IPL #LSGvsCSK pic.twitter.com/7xFfA1VFEm— ICC WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP (@Rishi56506513) March 31, 2022
LOL!
Dressing room scenes: #CSKvsLSG #CSKvLSG #LSGvsCSK pic.twitter.com/aUOSVX5oCd— Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) March 31, 2022
Baby AB!
"OUR AB" 💪— SuperGiantsArmy™ — LSG FC (@LucknowIPLCover) March 31, 2022
Let's finish it Baby AB. 🤞#AbApniBaariHai | #LSGvsCSK pic.twitter.com/duGLqp5WFh
GOAT!
MS Dhoni in 16-20 overs in the IPL. 166 sixes 🔥🔥🔥#Thala #Dhoni #LSGvCSK#LSGvsCSK pic.twitter.com/cy9trTwZQX— Ꮯʀᴀᴢʏ ᶜˢᵏ ツ (@Crz1O) March 31, 2022
It's smiles all around
March 31, 2022
Total sadness!
CSK fans right now : #CSKvsLSG #IPL2022 #CSK #LSGvsCSK #ipl pic.twitter.com/0QpSRtvQMP— GoPro (@g0pal_vyas) March 31, 2022
Talented lad!
Imagine it from Badoni's pov. You walk out with 40 needed off 16, facing IPL's leading wkt taker, behind the stumps you see one of the greatest finishers, you look at the area you're targetting, world's best fielder is there. And then you impress them all! #CSKvLSG #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/45Mttt8m8z— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 31, 2022
Not happy!
That was some disappointing captaincy from @imjadeja. Team selection was wrong, with Chris Jordan not in the playing XI. And the bowlers were used up too early. Early days for him as a captain. He needs to learn.#LSGvsCSK— Mohan Manikanta (@mohan_moneycant) March 31, 2022
😂😂😂
Me During. Me During— चारsauबीस (@charsau20) March 31, 2022
Online exam. Offline exam#CSKvsLSG#CSKvLSG #LSGvsCSK pic.twitter.com/znLYp0e1C5
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.