IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Lucknow Supergiants beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

    Evin Lewis helped LSG beat CSK with three balls to spare.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:50 PM

    Lucknow Supergiants beat Chennai Super Kings in their second-ever game in the history of the IPL as Evin Lewis played a brilliant knock for his side. KL Rahul won the toss and asked CSK to bat first and their batters did well to post 210 but it was not enough as LSG chased the huge total down.

    Lucknow Supergiants defeated Chennai Super Kings in the seventh match of IPL 2022 by 6 wickets with three balls to spare at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Evin Lewis was the star with the bat for the LSG as they registered their first-ever win in the Indian Premier League. The West Indian reached his fifty in 22 balls which is the fastest of this season leaving Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals behind. He scored 55 runs from 23 balls an innings laced with 6 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 239.13.

    After being put in to bat first, CSK managed to get off to a flyer because of Robin Uthappa's fireworks in the first half of the innings as he scored 50 from 27 balls in a knock that included 8 fours and a six as he scored at a strike rate of 185.18. Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube also played important knocks. The English batter scored 35 off 22 balls and Shivam Dube scored 49 from 30 balls.

    However, it was not enough as Lucknow Supergiants' openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock gave their side a good start and laid the platform for the big run chase. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    Will he be benched?

    The cameraman is at his best!

    LOL!

    Baby AB!

    GOAT!

    It's smiles all around

    Total sadness!

    Talented lad!

    Not happy!

    😂😂😂

