IPL 2022, CSK vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Lucknow Supergiants beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets

Lucknow Supergiants defeated Chennai Super Kings in the seventh match of IPL 2022 by 6 wickets with three balls to spare at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Evin Lewis was the star with the bat for the LSG as they registered their first-ever win in the Indian Premier League. The West Indian reached his fifty in 22 balls which is the fastest of this season leaving Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals behind. He scored 55 runs from 23 balls an innings laced with 6 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 239.13.