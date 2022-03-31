IPL 2022 | Clarity of thought might comeback, says Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli failed to impress in the game against KKR which his side managed to win to open their account on the points table. Virat Kohli was dismissed for 12 by KKR pacer Umesh Yadav after hitting two boundaries during his short stay at the crease.

Virat Kohli has been struggling to get some big runs under his belt for a long time now. The right-handed batter who was known to convert his starts is consistently failing to do so. In the game against KKR, the RCB batter looked good as he struck two boundaries and it looked like he will take control of the chase. But, Umesh Yadav managed to find the outside edge of Kohli's bat and sent him back to the dugout.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri talked about Virat Kohli and tried to explain what he must be going through. During a chat with Star Sports, Ravi Shastri said that the clarity of thought that Kohli was lacking earlier might come back.

“Clutter When you are in bubbles, when you are going through a routine that cricket has not seen in the last 40-50 years, you can get into a rut. The clarity of thought that used to be there isn’t there”.

“Now with the burden of captaincy not there. He can now think for himself and not be worried about anything else. That clarity of thought might come back, we saw glimpses of that in the last game".

“You want to have complete intent when you are looking to do something. When that clarity is there, he will do it” Ravi Shastri added.

The former India coach also said that someone should sit and have a chat with Virat Kohli to figure things out.

“You will sit down and ask him ‘what were you trying?’. On a track that was offering so much (to the bowlers), in the hindsight, you could say he should have probably left it. He got off to a great start. He looked a million dollars in the 10 minutes he was at the crease," he stated.

“I would say (the reason for the dismissal) was more a loss of concentration. Your hands go away from the body, and you at the ball. In a better moment, on another day, you probably would have left it alone. You would have waited for the bowlers to bowl at you. He was batting second, he could afford to play the waiting game, knowing you were chasing only 129."