IPL 2022 | Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Supergiants - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Chennai Super Kings, led by Ravindra Jadeja, will face debutants Lucknow Supergiants in their next match of IPL 2022. Both teams had to face defeat in their first match of the tournament and now when the two teams clash, a lot will depend on who does better as a skipper KL Rahul or Ravindra Jadeja.

Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Supergiants will be looking for their first win of IPL 2022 after a forgettable start to their season. The defending champions have a new leader in Ravindra Jadeja after MS Dhoni decided to step away from the leadership role. Jadeja looked nervous during the whole game which showed in his batting as well. The tournament is a long one but CSK need to get their act together as quickly as possible and open their account with a win against LSG.

On the other hand, Lucknow Supergiants under the leadership of KL Rahul will need to be fearless in their approach when they take the field against the defending champions. They should be looking to exploit the weak areas of the Chennai Super Kings side and should aim to score in excess of 200. It feels like anytime CSK need to chase anything over 200 will be a huge challenge for them as they lack power-hitters and a good bowling line-up can challenge them.

Form Guide

CSK and LSG have both lost their first game of the tournament and will be looking for a win to open their account.

Head to Head

This is the first time in IPL history that the two teams will be up against each other.

Predicted XIs

Lucknow Supergiants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Kyle Mayers.

Best betting tip

KL Rahul is one of the most prolific batters in the IPL. Rahul has a good record against CSK as he has played 10 matches against them and scored 395 runs with an average of 43.9 and a strike rate of 141.6.

The LSG skipper did score a golden duck in his previous game against Gujarat Titans but he is known to be a safe batter in the IPL and has consistently scored over 500 runs in every season since 2018.

Match Prediction

Chennai Super Kings looked a bit nervous under their new skipper Ravindra Jadeja in their first match against KKR. But, the franchise is known to regroup rather quickly and get back to their winning ways. It seems like CSK will come out on top in their match against LSG as the new franchise is still trying to find their feet in the tournament. So, our prediction is that CSK will beat LSG.

Match info

Match - Lucknow Supergiants vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2022 MATCH NO: 7,

Date – 31/03/2022

Time – 7.30 PM IST

Venue - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.