IPL 2022 | Brendon McCullum backs KKR's batting intent despite collapse vs RCB

Today at 9:09 AM
Head coach Brendon McCullum has backed KKR's aggressive batting approach despite it resulting in a collapse that saw them get bowled out for 128 in 18.5 overs in Match 6 of IPL 2022 against RCB. The 40-year-old Kiwi even wants to carry on the same approach from KKR in the upcoming fixtures.
Head coach Brendon McCullum lauded Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) aggressive batting approach despite it resulting in a collapse against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The KKR were bundled out for 128 in 18.5 overs, but courtesy of a disciplined bowling display, they managed to keep the contest alive till the final over.
The 40-year-old Kiwi was pleased that KKR’s batters stuck to the prescribed doctrine of attack when a more conservative approach could have gotten them a comparatively bigger total, which going by the eventual nail-biting finish, may have even proved to be match-winning.
“I actually loved the intent, to be honest, I thought the intent was great,” McCullum said after the three-wicket defeat against RCB. “You back the fact that you are playing the extra better and you are playing a long batting lineup. You don't anticipate getting bowled out obviously. Honestly, I felt like we didn't have a lot of luck today. To be honest, every time we sort of went for the aggressive option, we seemed to find a fielder or things didn't quite go our way. So that can happen sometimes as well.”
Further, the KKR head coach urges their batters to keep batting with the same approach for the rest of IPL 2022.
“But I want us to continue to keep that in the team because that's what served this side so well last year. And I think you know the way we've set our team up with the auction, the players that we picked that suits them as well. Sometimes you get to go a little bit too hard. But now we know where the line is and if we can add a little bit of craft with the wickets we're coming up against and look to use the bounce as our friend rather than our foe then I think it gives us a good chance,” he cited.
KKR, after Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat, did not have a best of starts on a tricky surface with variable bounce. They were reduced to 44 for 3 at the end of PowerPlay. Their initial plan of bringing in Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Narine to take down spin, but both lost their wickets cheaply. None of their batters lasted long enough at the crease, and McCullum rued his team's luck and how the aggressive shots invariably found fielders.
KKR will next play against Punjab Kings on April 1 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.