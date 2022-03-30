PAK vs AUS | Babar Azam beats Viv Richards, Virat Kohli; becomes second-fastest to reach 4000 runs

Chasing a huge target of 314, Pakistan suffered a collapse of the batting unit as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Only Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam showed some resistance. Imam scored 103 runs while Babar played a knock of 57 and also achieved a milestone during the knock. He became the second-fastest batter to reach 4000 runs in ODIs as he touched the milestone in 82 innings and also surpassed Viv Richards and Virat Kohli who took 88 and 93 innings respectively to do so.