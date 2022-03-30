PAK vs AUS | Babar Azam beats Viv Richards, Virat Kohli; becomes second-fastest to reach 4000 runs

Today at 5:06 PM
Pakistan captain Babar Azam achieved a special feat against Australia in the first ODI at Lahore where they lost the game by 88 runs. Babar scored 57 runs in the game and became the second-fastest batter to reach the 4000-run mark reaching the landmark in the 82nd innings during his knock.
After winning the Test series against Pakistan, Australia also started the ODI series well, winning the first game in Lahore by 88 runs. Batting first, Australia posted a decent total of 313/7. Travis Head played a knock of 101 runs for the team. Ben McDermott also provided a significant contribution with 55 runs.
Chasing a huge target of 314, Pakistan suffered a collapse of the batting unit as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Only Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam showed some resistance. Imam scored 103 runs while Babar played a knock of 57 and also achieved a milestone during the knock. He became the second-fastest batter to reach 4000 runs in ODIs as he touched the milestone in 82 innings and also surpassed Viv Richards and Virat Kohli who took 88 and 93 innings respectively to do so.
Babar also became the 15th Pakistan batter to score 4000 ODI runs. The second ODI of the series will be played on March 31.
