IPL 2022 | Very surprised that it was given out, Tom Moody on Kane Williamson's controversial dismissal

Rajasthan Royals were at their best in the first match this season as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs to register their first win. The Sanju Samson -led team scored 210 runs in the first innings which turned out to be a match-winning score for them. Their bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna also bowled exceedingly well to rattle the SRH line-up.

However, Kane Williamson 's dismissal has taken center stage and emerged as a controversy. The SRH skipper was dismissed for a duck after he edged the ball to Sanju Samson who fumbled the catch and it went into Devdutt Padikkal who managed to take the catch but the on-field umpires were unsure so they referred it to the third umpire. After watching the replays, Williamson was given out by the third umpire.

SRH coach Tom Moody during the post-match press conference talked about the same and said, "We were very surprised that it was given out, particularly when we saw the replay. I can understand the on-field umpires taking it upstairs, and when that happened and we saw the evidence. We’re certainly not umpires, but it looked pretty clear to us what the decision was".

He also talked about Washington Sundar and said, “Look, we played one game. We recognized that Washington is an outstanding all-rounder, hence we were excited to get him in the mega auction. We anticipate that over time he’s gonna play a significant role with bat and ball. At the moment, with the balance of the side, he was positioned at No. 8 but that's certainly not the permanent position for him".