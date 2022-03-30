IPL 2022 | Umran Malik is consistent and I like his attitude, says Ravi Shastri

Today at 9:21 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik impressed many in his first match of IPL 2022 with his sheer pace as he consistently bowled well. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri is of the opinion that the young pacer should be handled properly as he is a prospect for the national team.
Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik impressed many fans and former cricketers with his pace against Rajasthan Royals. The right-arm fast bowler was smashed for 19 runs in his first over by Jos Buttler. But, he came back strongly and dismissed Devdutt Padikkal with his sheer pace as he put his fast bowling skills on display for the world to see. Umran Malik finished with figures of 2/37 as the other bowlers in the side were taken to the cleaners. Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 210 which proved to be match-winning.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was all praise for the young fast bowler and during a chat with Star Sports said, "He is consistent and I like his attitude. This kid can only learn. This guy has got genuine pace, if he hits the right areas, he is going to trouble a lot of batters. It's about handling him properly. You have got to give him the right messages. The way you communicate with him will be very important".
He added, "There is no doubting his potential. This guy is an India player."
"When he is ready, only time will tell but the communication part is extremely important. He should be handled with care and kept in him the mix so that he doesn't go out of bounds", Shastri added.
"I think he has to be around the mix of the Indian cricket team. The selectors have to watch him closely. He can be part of the extended party of the Indian cricket team in these Covid-19 times", he said.
