IPL 2022 | SRH captain Kane Williamson fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson became the second captain of IPL 2022 to be fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate. Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma have this unwanted record to their name and incidentally, both captains also ended up on the losing side in their first match of IPL 2022.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson was fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate in their first game against Rajasthan Royals which they lost by 61 runs. He is now the second captain in this year's IPL to have been fined for the same as Rohit Sharma was fined during the Mumbai Indians opening game against Delhi Capitals. Interestingly, Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma ended on the losing side as well.
In a statement shared by IPL, it said, "The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29."
"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," IPL's official statement read.
Kane Williamson and his side will have to be more careful about this in the upcoming matches of the Indian Premier League.
In the post-match presentation, Kane Williamson had said, "We started beautifully with the ball, we had our opportunities. In all the games so far, there has been some swing and assistance with the new ball. You want to make some inroads, we looked very likely but unfortunately, some fine margins in this game didn't go our way. It was a very good surface, Rajasthan played outstandingly well. For us, there are still a number of things to touch on and improve on as a side. You got to keep your chin up and move on to the next one".
