IPL 2022 | SRH captain Kane Williamson fined INR 12 lakh for slow over-rate

In the post-match presentation, Kane Williamson had said, "We started beautifully with the ball, we had our opportunities. In all the games so far, there has been some swing and assistance with the new ball. You want to make some inroads, we looked very likely but unfortunately, some fine margins in this game didn't go our way. It was a very good surface, Rajasthan played outstandingly well. For us, there are still a number of things to touch on and improve on as a side. You got to keep your chin up and move on to the next one".