IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Rajasthan Royals have come in with great dreams this season, says Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has revealed that Rajasthan Royals have come to the tournament with great dreams after their win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and expressed intention of winning the trophy. Samson also said that the pitch was offering assistance to fast bowlers whenever they bowled Test match lengths.

IPL 2022 has commenced and Rajasthan Royals started the tournament on a positive note beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs. Winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals put up a great batting performance and Sanju Samson was the highest run-scorer for the team. Samson scored a half-century while Devdutt Padikkal scored 41 runs for the team. Shimron Hetmyer also played a cameo in the end playing a knock of 32 runs from 13 balls. RR posted a total of 210/6 with a collective batting performance.

The bowling unit of RR did a great job taking wickets at a regular interval in the second innings. Yuzvendra Chahal picked three wickets while Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna scalped a couple of wickets each. Aiden Markram scored fifty but the continuous fall of wickets at the other end resulted in a 61-run defeat for SRH. Reflecting on the result, Sanju Samson said that the team is here with dreams of winning the trophy.

“This season we have come in with great dreams. Our owners take great care of us. Lot of good sides and we will take one game at a time,” Samson said in the post-match presentation.

Samson also revealed that the pitch was offering assistance for fast bowlers whenever they bowled in Test match lengths.

“I think it was a different wicket than what we thought. The wicket was helping the fast bowlers if you hit the typical Test match lengths,” he stated.

Samson scored 55 runs from 27 balls in the first innings hitting three boundaries and five sixes. He was adjudged as Man of the Match for his brilliant knock. His innings set the tempo for RR and they posted a huge total for the opposition. Reflecting on his innings, Samson said that he tried to spend time on the wicket and chose the right scoring opportunities.

“No long time goals. Happy to contribute to team's victory. I worked on my fitness. I chose the right scoring opportunities. Tried to spend time in the wicket. Leaders like Sangakkara help me a lot,” he explained.