    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR | Twitter trolls RCB after they lose Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli on consecutive deliveries

    Kolkata Knight Riders scalped three wickets of the Royal Challengers Bangalore

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:24 PM

    If a team bowls out the opponent for just 128 in the first innings, more often than not they are favorites to win the game. However, Bangalore made a mess of the run chase against Kolkata as they lost the wickets of Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli on back-to-back balls to leave the team reeling.

    The game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders was ruled and dominated by the bowlers. Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a batting collapse as they were wrapped up for a total of 128. Wanindu Hasaranga was the star of the RCB side as he claimed four KKR scalps in his quota of overs. 

    Batting second, the chase seemed to be a walk in the park for RCB as they have a formidable duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in their batting unit. The team lost the wicket of Anju Rawat early in the inning but the hope of revival were on these two. Tim Southee was bowling the second over of the innings and he bowled a delivery going away from Faf du Plessis. The line was on leg-stump and so du Plessis tried to flick it on the leg-side but edged it to the point. 

    Virat Kohli was dismissed on the first ball of the next over by Umesh Yadav. The Indian pacer also bowled an outswinger outside off and Kohli hung his bat at it. The edge flew to Shieldon Jackson behind the wickets who made no mistake. Fans on Twitter were seen trolling the pair for getting dismissed on consecutive deliveries.

