IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR | Twitter trolls RCB after they lose Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli on consecutive deliveries

Today at 10:24 PM
If a team bowls out the opponent for just 128 in the first innings, more often than not they are favorites to win the game. However, Bangalore made a mess of the run chase against Kolkata as they lost the wickets of Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli on back-to-back balls to leave the team reeling.
The game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders was ruled and dominated by the bowlers. Batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a batting collapse as they were wrapped up for a total of 128. Wanindu Hasaranga was the star of the RCB side as he claimed four KKR scalps in his quota of overs.
Batting second, the chase seemed to be a walk in the park for RCB as they have a formidable duo of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in their batting unit. The team lost the wicket of Anju Rawat early in the inning but the hope of revival were on these two. Tim Southee was bowling the second over of the innings and he bowled a delivery going away from Faf du Plessis. The line was on leg-stump and so du Plessis tried to flick it on the leg-side but edged it to the point.
Virat Kohli was dismissed on the first ball of the next over by Umesh Yadav. The Indian pacer also bowled an outswinger outside off and Kohli hung his bat at it. The edge flew to Shieldon Jackson behind the wickets who made no mistake. Fans on Twitter were seen trolling the pair for getting dismissed on consecutive deliveries.
Faf gone!
March 30, 2022
Virat follows faf!
March 30, 2022
They did!
RCB 😭😭 please don't choke again pic.twitter.com/X3odwKpOQx— Johnny (@Johnnysar77) March 30, 2022
Kabiliyat!
RCB one sided game ko bhi apni choke karne ki skill se intresting bana deti hai.🤣 #KKRvsRCB— Savyasachi࿗ (@Savyasanchi_) March 30, 2022
Just RCB!
Bc easy jeet sakne wlaa match mein v choke kar rahe😂— 𝙖𝙨𝙝.ᵈⁱˡʷᵃˡᵃ (@AshThoughs) March 30, 2022
JUST RCB 😂😭
Chase or choke?
waiting for the world class rcb c̶h̶a̶s̶e̶ choke ❤— sold 🐬 (@SimplyInsulting) March 30, 2022
Wth!
Watched halfway through First Innings, Thought RCB would cruise through, Watched Moon knight and came back ,Turned on the TV to see RCB choke again 🤦♂️🤷♂️🤷♂️Ennada pannitu irukeenga ee salas— Sibi_Tweets (@MSibiruban) March 30, 2022
Can't trust
Can't trust these guys, they can choke while chasing this target.— S #CWC22 (@gratefultoogoo) March 30, 2022
Rcb have potential as well as experience to do this .#IPL2022
lol!
Once this happened, RCB started to choke 🤡 pic.twitter.com/4mxd0xGl21— MSR (@itz_chillax) March 27, 2022
They need prayers!
prayer circle:— timeSquare🇮🇳 (@time__square) March 30, 2022
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
RCB
Choke
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
Harder every time!
RCB be like: game not over yet, we can choke harder. #IPL2022 #rcb #RCBvKKR— Rikken. (@PatelRikken) March 30, 2022
It did repeat!
129all out 😧🔥— Vaidik💫 (@PatelAKWarrior) March 30, 2022
waiting for RCB to Choke again like 2017
Can History Repeat itself ? ?
Varun Might be the Key Factor 🕊️#RCBvKKR
