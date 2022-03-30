 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR | Twitter reacts to KKR missing run out with both batsmen at one end

    Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel helped RCB win the contest

    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR | Twitter reacts to KKR missing run out with both batsmen at one end

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:42 PM

    There are more than a few instances in the history of IPL when there was a miscommunication between the batsmen. However, Royal Challengers Bangalore caught themselves in a similar situation when Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel ended up at one end but KKR missed the opportunity to run them out.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore won a low-scoring thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets. Bowling first, they bundled out the opposition on a total of 128 courtesy of a bowling performance from Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lanka star picked four wickets and played a key role in decimating the RCB batting unit. 

    Coming to chase the target, RCB lost three wickets early in the innings reducing them to 17/3. Shahbaz Ahmed and Sherfane Rutherford steadied the innings but RCB faced a chaotic situation in the back end of the innings. In the 19th over of the innings, Dinesh Karthik was facing Venkatesh Iyer who was bowling his first over in the match. Venkatesh bowled a back of a length delivery slightly outside off. Karthik tried to cut it but Umesh Yadav at the point stopped the ball. 

    There was confusion between Karthik and Harshal Patel as both of them reached the batter’s end. Surprisingly, there was no one to back up on the striker’s end and Umesh Yadav missed the throw. With no one backing the ball, Karthik was able to make his way to the non-striker's end. At the end of the day, not only did KKR miss a run out, they also conceded a run in a close game.  

