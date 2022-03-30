 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR | Twitter Reacts to Harshal Patel ending Andre Russell carnage

    Harshal Patel dismissed Andre Russell on 25 runs

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:38 PM

    After starting the IPL 2022 on a positive note, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a batting collapse in the first innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Andre Russell tried to revive the innings as he smashed 25 runs but Harshal Patel put an end to his carnage by sending him back to the pavilion.

    Kolkata Knight Riders had won their first game of the IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings. However, they suffered a shocking batting collapse and ended up with a total of a mere 128 runs in the first innings. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 83/7 when Andre Russell walked in to bat. 

    In spite of the fall of wickets from the other end, Russell tried to play his natural game. He smashed one boundary and three sixes during his knock of 25 runs. Harshal Patel was bowling the 14th over of the innings for RCB and Russell looked to be at his absolute best. He bowled a length ball wide outside off on the penultimate ball of the over and the West Indies power-hitter tried to hit it hard. Russell missed his attempt and just edged the ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

