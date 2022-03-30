IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR | Twitter Reacts to Harshal Patel ending Andre Russell carnage

Today at 9:38 PM
After starting the IPL 2022 on a positive note, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a batting collapse in the first innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Andre Russell tried to revive the innings as he smashed 25 runs but Harshal Patel put an end to his carnage by sending him back to the pavilion.
Kolkata Knight Riders had won their first game of the IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings. However, they suffered a shocking batting collapse and ended up with a total of a mere 128 runs in the first innings. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 83/7 when Andre Russell walked in to bat.
In spite of the fall of wickets from the other end, Russell tried to play his natural game. He smashed one boundary and three sixes during his knock of 25 runs. Harshal Patel was bowling the 14th over of the innings for RCB and Russell looked to be at his absolute best. He bowled a length ball wide outside off on the penultimate ball of the over and the West Indies power-hitter tried to hit it hard. Russell missed his attempt and just edged the ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Gone!
March 30, 2022
Crazy!
0,0,0,W,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0 by Harshal Patel in his first 2 overs.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 30, 2022
Amazing feat!
Harshal Patel becomes the 2nd bowler in history after Siraj to bowl 2 maiden overs in an IPL innings.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 30, 2022
Cleans him up!
Harshal Patel has done the job, gets the massive wicket of Andre Russell. Excellent by Harshal.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 30, 2022
Fabulous!
What a fabulous comeback by RCB bowling lineup after last match. Quality stuff from Wanindu, Harshal Patel and not to forget David Willy who created pressure in two of the key powerplay overs.— Sports Is Everything (@sports_spy_) March 30, 2022
#KKRvsRCB #CricketTwitter @RCBTweets
Absolute beast
Harshal Patel is a beast 🗿— dukhi hoon yaar (@ishaaaaannnn29) March 30, 2022
4-2-11-2 🛐#IPL2022 #RCBvKKR
Can't define it!
No words... Simply superb 💥💥#IPL2022 #RCBvKKR #KKRvsRCB #RCB #kkr #harshalpatel #hasaranga pic.twitter.com/hUNPj0a4pe— Boring_bros (@Boring_bros) March 30, 2022
Purple Patel
Purple Patel is back 👑#RCBvKKR #KKRvsRCB #harshalpatel #rcb pic.twitter.com/WrtywiccSX— Aniket Stark (@am_aniiket) March 30, 2022
Ain't a one-season wonder!
Good news for Indian cricket that Harshal Patel is proving he ain't yet another one season wonder.— Dorian (@stoicola) March 30, 2022
Maiden man - suits him!
Harshal Patel, the maiden man! #RCBvKKR— N∆MI (@itopsyturvy) March 30, 2022
