IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR | Twitter reacts as David Willey plucks a stunner while running backwards

Today at 8:25 PM
The IPL has always produced some of the best fielding moments and David Willey added one more to the list against Kolkata Knight Riders. With Nitish Rana struggling to get over a short Akash Deep delivery, Willey ran backwards from short fine-leg to square leg and grabbed a terrific catch.
Kolkata Knight Riders started their campaign in IPL 2022 on a positive note winning the first game. However, they had a dismal start against Royal Challengers Bangalore batting first. The team lost three wickets in the first six overs for a total of just 44 runs. Nitish Rana was the last one to go courtesy of a brilliant piece of fielding by David Willey.
Akash Deep has been using his pace quite effectively throughout the match and he was bowling the last over of the powerplay. Nitish Rana was facing him on the penultimate ball of the over and Akash Deep bowled a bouncer directed at Rana's body. The KKR man was unable to handle the bounce of the ball and played it high skywards on the leg side. David Willey was positioned at short fine-leg and he grabbed a majestic catch at short square-leg running backward.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
Catch of the match!
March 30, 2022
Absolute beauty!
What a catch 😳 David Willey, you beauty man 🔥— Dipesh Wagle (@DipeshWagley) March 30, 2022
Loved it!
Outstanding catch takes by David Willey. pic.twitter.com/954dqaOMJn— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 30, 2022
Lit!
David Willey catch ❤️🔥#Rcb— 🍾VMT🔥RASIGAN🍾 (@Thalaviswaasi4) March 30, 2022
WHAT.A.CATCH!
David Willey you beauty! What a catch. #RCBvKKR— Vinit (@VKGothi) March 30, 2022
Hot!
david willey is hot and so was that catch— neha. (@nehasthetics) March 30, 2022
It can't get better!
Tremendous catch from David Willey to dismiss Rana.#IPL2022 #TATAIPL2022 #KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/OaNktihfaW— Sports Yaari (@YaariSports) March 30, 2022
IPL standards!
First Shubman Gill and now David Willey- reminding us of Kapil Dev.— Adarsh (@WhyAdarsh) March 30, 2022
Great catch.#KKRvsRCB
He killed it!
Wow! What a catch chasing the ball by David Willey. KKR in all sorts of trouble. Which is okay cos i am backing RCB but also cos i have Russell in my side and need him to come out and hit a quick 40... #IPL— brett Fish anderson (@BrettFishA) March 30, 2022
Pefect caption!
Whatta catch David Willey. CSK blood born winner.— ` (@FourOverthrows) March 30, 2022
