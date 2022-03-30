 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR | Twitter reacts as David Willey plucks a stunner while running backwards

    Akash Deep sent Nitish Rana packing on a score of 10

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:25 PM

    The IPL has always produced some of the best fielding moments and David Willey added one more to the list against Kolkata Knight Riders. With Nitish Rana struggling to get over a short Akash Deep delivery, Willey ran backwards from short fine-leg to square leg and grabbed a terrific catch.

    Kolkata Knight Riders started their campaign in IPL 2022 on a positive note winning the first game. However, they had a dismal start against Royal Challengers Bangalore batting first. The team lost three wickets in the first six overs for a total of just 44 runs. Nitish Rana was the last one to go courtesy of a brilliant piece of fielding by David Willey.

    Akash Deep has been using his pace quite effectively throughout the match and he was bowling the last over of the powerplay. Nitish Rana was facing him on the penultimate ball of the over and Akash Deep bowled a bouncer directed at Rana's body. The KKR man was unable to handle the bounce of the ball and played it high skywards on the leg side. David Willey was positioned at short fine-leg and he grabbed a majestic catch at short square-leg running backward.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.

