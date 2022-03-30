IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR | Twitter reacts as David Willey plucks a stunner while running backwards

Akash Deep has been using his pace quite effectively throughout the match and he was bowling the last over of the powerplay. Nitish Rana was facing him on the penultimate ball of the over and Akash Deep bowled a bouncer directed at Rana's body. The KKR man was unable to handle the bounce of the ball and played it high skywards on the leg side. David Willey was positioned at short fine-leg and he grabbed a majestic catch at short square-leg running backward.