IPL 2022 | Prasidh Krishna was relentless against SRH, opines Ravi Shastri

Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game of IPL 2022 by 61 runs to get their first points of the season. The Sanju Samson -led team was good with both bat and ball which helped them win by a huge margin. Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna were the stars with the ball in their debut game for the franchise. Prasidh Krishna ended with figures of 2/16 on his quota of 4 overs. He rattled the opposition's top-order which completely derailed Sunrisers Hyderabad during the chase.

Ravi Shastri, former India head coach praised the young fast bowler for his relentless fast bowling during the match. While speaking on Star Sports Shastri said, “He was relentless. If you’re bowling at lengths, the hard lengths when you beat the bat and get the edges, you expect some oddball (that may go loose). But he was mean, he gave nothing".

The former India coach added, “He made sure the batsmen have their driving licenses in their pockets. He said ‘I don’t want to see your driving licenses, I don’t want to give you anything on the bat. I’m going to ping you on the backfoot and get you out’.”

He was particularly impressed with how Krishna sent Williamson packing and said, “Look at the way he got Williamson out. (Usually, bowlers would go) Top of off-stump, get the nick. He knew there was bounce there, and he said ‘I’ll take that nick to a foot-and-a-half, top of off-stump. He’s got the height, he’s got the wrist and he’s got the seam coming out high. Good to see an Indian banging it in against a world-class player".