IPL 2022 | I am very very nervous, says Dinesh Karthik on playing against KKR

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik is playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. The veteran wicket-keeper batter talked about how he feels playing against his former franchise and the bond that he shares with the team management and the players that he left behind.
Dinesh Karthik will be up against his former franchise when Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on the Kolkata Knight Riders. The veteran wicket-keeper batter captained the KKR side from 2018 to 2020. Karthik used to keep wickets and has closely watched how Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy operate and his inputs can help RCB prepare for both bowlers.
In a video shared by RCB on Twitter, Dinesh Karthik says, “I have terrific memories in those four years, I respect everyone. The CEO is someone who is very close to me, on a very personal level.”
“To be very honest, I am very very nervous. It’s like I was in an old school, and I have shifted now, I’m playing against the old school. “
“So it feels a little different, I’m excited, and nervous, which is a more apt word at the same point of time,“ Dinesh Karthik added further.
Talking about Varun Chakravarthy, Dinesh Karthik said, “If Varun Chakravarthy comes to bat, i’ll definitely try and give him a mouthful in Tamil. The only thing I miss is speaking in Tamil as people in RCB speak in either English or Hindi.”
“From a batting standpoint, Varun Chakravarthy and Narine is somebody who’s troubled all of IPL “
“So obviously they (RCB) wanted a few inputs regarding that, I’ve given my true sense, and we will how good that has been in terms of how good we play.”
He also talked about Andre Russell and said, “On his day obviously he can do something special. We have good bowlers as well, I think at this point of time. Looking at the wicket and the conditions, we can bowl in good areas, we can definitely pose a massive threat to him as well,” he added further.
