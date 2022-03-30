IPL 2022 | Devon Conway opens up about his conversation with MS Dhoni regarding CSK captaincy

The New Zealander talked about the conversation that he had with MS Dhoni after he joined the CSK team. In a video shared by CSK on Twitter Devon Conway said, "I was wanting to play under the great MS as captain. I had a nice little conversation with him. I said, ‘you’re sure you don’t want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?’ But he said, ‘no, but I am always going to be around anyways. It was really cool."