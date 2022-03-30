IPL 2022 | Devon Conway opens up about his conversation with MS Dhoni regarding CSK captaincy

Today at 9:37 AM
Devon Conway is playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League and he made his debut against Kolkata Knight Riders after being bought at the mega-auction. The New Zealand batter talked about the conversation he had with MS Dhoni in regards to CSK captaincy.
Devon Conway was picked up by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL mega-auction which was held in February last month. The left-handed batter made his first appearance for the franchise in the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. Conway failed to impress as he was dismissed for three runs in the game. However, MS Dhoni did well with the bat and scored a vital fifty for his side which helped them reach a respectable total.
The New Zealander talked about the conversation that he had with MS Dhoni after he joined the CSK team. In a video shared by CSK on Twitter Devon Conway said, "I was wanting to play under the great MS as captain. I had a nice little conversation with him. I said, ‘you’re sure you don’t want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?’ But he said, ‘no, but I am always going to be around anyways. It was really cool."
"A couple of days ago I had lunch and sat in between MS and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja). It was really cool just to get to know them better. They both are very down-to-earth people and are legends of Indian cricket".
Devon Conway was bought for a base price of Rs 1 crore during the mega-auction and it will be interesting to see how he does in his debut season.
