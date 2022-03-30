Afghanistan rope in former England batter Graham Thorpe as head coach

Today at 5:54 PM
In a recent development, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has appointed Graham Thorpe as head coach of the national team. The other names in the contention for the post included former Pakistan players like Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Mahmood but Thorpe ended up being selected for the role.
In a fresh sequence of events, Afghanistan have appointed Graham Thorpe as head coach of the national team. Thorpe was one of the members to get sacked from England's coaching staff after their below-average Ashes campaign in Australia. Thorpe has experience of playing for England in 100 Tests from 1993 to 2005 and has plundered 6744 runs at 44.66 with 16 centuries. He has also represented England in 82 ODIs scoring 2380 runs with 21 half-centuries.
Afghanistan Cricket Board announced the decision to appoint Thorpe as head coach through a press release.
“The ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Graham Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position,” the statement read.
Other names in the contention included Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Mahmood but the former England cricketer got the contract. Thorpe stirred controversy over an early morning drinking session including several England and Australia cricketers during Ashes. He was seen smoking a cigar in an indoor space violating a law.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.