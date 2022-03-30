Afghanistan rope in former England batter Graham Thorpe as head coach

In a fresh sequence of events, Afghanistan have appointed Graham Thorpe as head coach of the national team. Thorpe was one of the members to get sacked from England's coaching staff after their below-average Ashes campaign in Australia. Thorpe has experience of playing for England in 100 Tests from 1993 to 2005 and has plundered 6744 runs at 44.66 with 16 centuries. He has also represented England in 82 ODIs scoring 2380 runs with 21 half-centuries.