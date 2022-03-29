West Indies to tour Pakistan in June for three ODIs

Today at 9:40 AM
The PCB has confirmed via a media release that Pakistan will host West Indies for a three-match ODI series at the Rawalpindi Stadium on June 8, 10 and 12. All three matches, which are part of the 2023 World Cup Super League, were initially scheduled for last December before it was postponed.
Pakistan will play three ODIs against the West Indies at the Rawalpindi Stadium on June 8, 10 and 12, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed via a media release on Monday (March 28). The PCB, meanwhile, is yet to decide whether the series will be played in a bio-secure bubble and whether the travelling West Indies contingent will have to undergo any quarantine period.
The three-match ODI series will also be a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Besides, the West Indies have also agreed to partake in a three-match T20I rubber in 2023, although the schedule for that series will be announced later.
The West Indies are scheduled to land at Islamabad on June 5 for the upcoming series. It was a part of their tour of Pakistan last December. Upon arrival, the West Indies camp was hit by the Covid-19 virus, with three players and a member of the support staff testing positive for the virus.
Despite the Covid-19 cases, the two teams were able to play the three-match T20I series. However, the ODI rubber, which was due to be followed, had to be postponed to June after five more members in the West Indies camp were laid low by the virus.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.