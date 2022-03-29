IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Umran Malik bowling over Devdutt Padikkal with a peach of a delivery

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently engaged in a battle with Rajasthan Royals in Pune. Winning the toss Sunrisers Hyderabad preferred to chase. The opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a flying start to RR. Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal also continued the momentum. A lot of runs are being scored on this surface but Umran Mallik stood out with his pace and performance for SRH so far.