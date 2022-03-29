 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Umran Malik bowling over Devdutt Padikkal with a peach of a delivery

    Umran Malik dismissed Devdutt Padikkal on a brilliant inswinger

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:11 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing against Rajasthan Royals in their tournament opener and Umran Malik has been impressive in the game so far with his excessive pace. Malik bowled a terrific delivery shaping back into Devdutt Padikkal dismissing the batsman for a score of 41 runs from 29 balls.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently engaged in a battle with Rajasthan Royals in Pune. Winning the toss Sunrisers Hyderabad preferred to chase. The opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a flying start to RR. Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal also continued the momentum. A lot of runs are being scored on this surface but Umran Mallik stood out with his pace and performance for SRH so far. 

    Padikkal was looking good and was on 41 runs in the 15th over of the innings. Malik bowled a delivery shaping back into him, shattering the stumps as the left-hander tried to play it to the third-man. 

    Whatta delivery this is!

    BOOOM!

    Very important wickets!

    Went like a rocket after pitching!

    God speed!

    went like a mesile!

    Take a bow, Umran Malik 🙌🔥

    Yes! true

    No comments on it!

    Cheetah!

