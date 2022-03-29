IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Umran Malik bowling over Devdutt Padikkal with a peach of a delivery

Today at 9:11 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad are playing against Rajasthan Royals in their tournament opener and Umran Malik has been impressive in the game so far with his excessive pace. Malik bowled a terrific delivery shaping back into Devdutt Padikkal dismissing the batsman for a score of 41 runs from 29 balls.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently engaged in a battle with Rajasthan Royals in Pune. Winning the toss Sunrisers Hyderabad preferred to chase. The opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a flying start to RR. Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal also continued the momentum. A lot of runs are being scored on this surface but Umran Mallik stood out with his pace and performance for SRH so far.
Padikkal was looking good and was on 41 runs in the 15th over of the innings. Malik bowled a delivery shaping back into him, shattering the stumps as the left-hander tried to play it to the third-man.
Whatta delivery this is!
March 29, 2022
BOOOM!
Umran malik cleaned up paddikal!!😊 Sheer pace bowling.#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/28eAdGK1qW— Ashmin Aryal (@AryalAshmin) March 29, 2022
Very important wickets!
Umran Malik took 2 important wickets. But Paddikal's wicket was one of the best. Fast in-swing delivery & Batter has no reply.— Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) March 29, 2022
Abdul Samad took brilliant catch of Sanju Samson.
So far both Jammu local players are having good day
Went like a rocket after pitching!
Paddikal is bowled by Umran Malik— Rafa Shawon (@Vamos__Rafa) March 29, 2022
What a delivery re
Paddikal bhi shocked
God speed!
What a ball Umran Malik 🔥 🔥— . (@AamirsABD) March 29, 2022
Lord Paddikal Clean Bowled
went like a mesile!
Umran Malik Raw pace bowled him out💯 but a good knock by DDP even when he is batting in the middle order— Vijay Chavan 🇮🇳 (@VijayChavan182) March 29, 2022
Take a bow, Umran Malik 🙌🔥
Waathaaaa 🔥🔥👌💪— ThaLaPaThYaN (@tamizhanlogesh) March 29, 2022
Whatta racy & fiery delivery??
🙌🙏 #UmranMalik Vs #Padikkal
BOWLED LIKE KILLER!!#UmranMalik showing his world class stuff & #DaleSteyn will be happy now!!#SRHvRR #IPL2022
Yes! true
Mohammad Shami's ball which bowled QDK and Umran Malik's ball to Padikkal. The way the ball skidded after pitching tells you the quality of these two— Anish Kumar Sahoo (@Anishkumarsahoo) March 29, 2022
No comments on it!
Clean Bowled— Vaishali Bhutda (@Iam_Vaishali) March 29, 2022
Pace hai Pace Umran Malik 🔥
Cheetah!
Waah mere cheetah @umran_malik_1— Rohit Yadav (@rohityadav1098) March 29, 2022
Very well bowled! Too good to get Jos out.#SRHvsRR #OrangeArmy #HallaBol #IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/CEL50NXGht
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.