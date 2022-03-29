 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Kane Williamson takes a successful review against Rajasthan Royals

    Umran Malik bowled a brilliant delivery shaping away from Jos Buttler to dismiss him

    IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Kane Williamson takes a successful review against Rajasthan Royals

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:38 PM

    Rajasthan Royals are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fifth match of the IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The fixture produced a remarkable moment as Kane Williamson took a snap review to overturn the umpire's call and dismiss Jos Buttler who was in fine touch.

    Rajasthan Royals are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fifth match of the IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the first over very well, swinging the ball both ways and troubling the batsmen. However, the opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal started playing aggressively after that and gave their team a flying start of 58/0 in the power play. 

    Umran Malik, who was bowling the ninth over of the innings, bowled a beautiful delivery shaping away from Buttler. The batsman was beaten on the outside edge and the wicketkeeper appealed loudly but the umpire adjudged batsman as not-out. Kane Williamson wasted no time and opted for a review. The replays suggested an edge and snicko showed clear spikes as the ball passed near the outside edge. As the decision was overturned, SRH found their footing in the game once again.

