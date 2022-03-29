IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Kane Williamson takes a successful review against Rajasthan Royals

Today at 8:38 PM
Rajasthan Royals are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fifth match of the IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The fixture produced a remarkable moment as Kane Williamson took a snap review to overturn the umpire's call and dismiss Jos Buttler who was in fine touch.
Rajasthan Royals are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fifth match of the IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the first over very well, swinging the ball both ways and troubling the batsmen. However, the opening pair of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal started playing aggressively after that and gave their team a flying start of 58/0 in the power play.
Umran Malik, who was bowling the ninth over of the innings, bowled a beautiful delivery shaping away from Buttler. The batsman was beaten on the outside edge and the wicketkeeper appealed loudly but the umpire adjudged batsman as not-out. Kane Williamson wasted no time and opted for a review. The replays suggested an edge and snicko showed clear spikes as the ball passed near the outside edge. As the decision was overturned, SRH found their footing in the game once again.
What a review by Kane Williamson!🔥
March 29, 2022
Umran Malik strikes🔥
Finally #UmranMalik 🔥— Inspiring Muslimah (@Ayesha_Speaks_) March 29, 2022
Buttler out 🙌
Very bad time! XD XD
Jus match petta, Buttler Out 😌😌😌 #SRHvRR— Ramlal Bharath (@rj_4_all) March 29, 2022
That's beauty!
Whatta Deleivery Umran Malik 🔥🔥— Saad 🇮🇳❤ (@cricketsaad07) March 29, 2022
Buttler Out!!! #IPL2022
Hahaha! Yeah🔥
Good Review By My Cutiepie Kane Williamson And Nicolas Pooran 👏👏👏👏 #SRHvsRR— Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NikitaMalviya04) March 29, 2022
But there are lot of big players back in the bench!
Buttler gone..🤧🤧😭— Mansi (RCB ❤️)🤍Yuzi (@Mansigags) March 29, 2022
Bs ab 4 wicket mt udne dena..
I trust u DDP..#IPL
It's a huge wicket!
Umran Malik gets the massive wicket of Jos Buttler. Great comeback by Malik after going expensive in first over, terrific delivery.— Tamil (@TamilAutomation) March 29, 2022
#IPL2022 #SRH #RR #SRHvsRR #SRHvRR
Follow us for more @TamilAutomation
Yes he did!
Umran Malik gets the massive wicket of Jos Buttler.— Mufaddal Vohra (@Mufadual_vohra) March 29, 2022
How's the Josh @rajasthanroyals : tweet by @SunRisers
Hope it works for SRH!
2nd wicket & buttler gone 🥳🥳🥳, come on sunrisers. #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy— Karthi (@usernametherila) March 29, 2022
Yupe!
It's Buttler Wicket Time #RRVSRH #buttler— Steve Aubreyas (@steveAubreyas41) March 29, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.