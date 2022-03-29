IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Kane Williamson takes a successful review against Rajasthan Royals

Umran Malik, who was bowling the ninth over of the innings, bowled a beautiful delivery shaping away from Buttler. The batsman was beaten on the outside edge and the wicketkeeper appealed loudly but the umpire adjudged batsman as not-out. Kane Williamson wasted no time and opted for a review. The replays suggested an edge and snicko showed clear spikes as the ball passed near the outside edge. As the decision was overturned, SRH found their footing in the game once again.