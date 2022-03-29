IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Aiden Markram almost walking off before dropped catch

Today at 11:03 PM
Rajasthan Royals are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad and they have set a huge target of 211 for the opposition to win the game. A remarkable incident occurred during the Hyderabad’s innings as Aiden Markram considered himself to be out but Nathan Coulter-Nile dropped him at mid-off.
IPL 2022 has produced some exciting action so far and the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad was no exception. Batting first, Rajasthan have posted a total of 210/6 courtesy of a half-century from Sanju Samson. Samson scored 55 runs while Devdutt Padikkal also played a key role scoring 41 runs.
Chasing the target, Hyderabad lost half of the team in quick succession. They were poised at 37/5 at one stage and are still far away from the target. Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling the first delivery of the 13th over of the innings to Aiden Markram. Markram tried to play an attacking shot from the back-foot but top-edged it. The South-African batter considered that he was dismissed but Nathan Coulter-Nile who was fielding at long-off overdid the slide and dropped the catch.
That was not well guided!
March 29, 2022
He's created but NCN destroyed it!
Yuzi ek aur chance create kiya tha par catch drop hogaya— Vivek Dalmia (@vivek___25) March 29, 2022
I will take the catches but you make team in dream 11??😂
catch drop chesi naa D11 points mingabettaru kadha ra thuu, 3rd wicket miss chahal ki..— Cʜɪɴɴᴀ ⎊ (@itschinna18) March 29, 2022
Is it so???😂
Drop it mate, its not just about one catch. you guys got the weakest team in this tournament and you were never going to win this match in the first place😂😂✌️✌️— Avash Banerjee (@Avash__Banerjee) March 29, 2022
Oh lol! this is gonna be one more viral video!😂😂😂😂
I want to see butler drop a catch in ashwin over and see him reaction🤣🤣🤣— Ashok virat (@Ashokvirat1817) March 29, 2022
No idea! :|
How many catches going to drop.#RR Team players challening itself in catch drop.#SRHvRR— Rahul Shaji Rj (@Rahulrj_offl) March 29, 2022
Hahaha! Yeah looked like that!
Every thing start from the skidding drop catch of NCN— Gokul G Nair ©️ (@I_LoVe_y0u___) March 29, 2022
Rolf!😂😂✌️✌️
Welcome to dinda academy counter nile.— Roit (@RoHitAmann) March 29, 2022
Bad judgement! :|
fuck was that counter nile— Anant🇩🇪 (@anantgvg77) March 29, 2022
