    IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Aiden Markram almost walking off before dropped catch

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:03 PM

    Rajasthan Royals are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad and they have set a huge target of 211 for the opposition to win the game. A remarkable incident occurred during the Hyderabad’s innings as Aiden Markram considered himself to be out but Nathan Coulter-Nile dropped him at mid-off.

    IPL 2022 has produced some exciting action so far and the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad was no exception. Batting first, Rajasthan have posted a total of 210/6 courtesy of a half-century from Sanju Samson. Samson scored 55 runs while Devdutt Padikkal also played a key role scoring 41 runs. 

    Chasing the target, Hyderabad lost half of the team in quick succession. They were poised at 37/5 at one stage and are still far away from the target. Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling the first delivery of the 13th over of the innings to Aiden Markram. Markram tried to play an attacking shot from the back-foot but top-edged it. The South-African batter considered that he was dismissed but Nathan Coulter-Nile who was fielding at long-off overdid the slide and dropped the catch. 

