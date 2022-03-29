IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Aiden Markram almost walking off before dropped catch

Chasing the target, Hyderabad lost half of the team in quick succession. They were poised at 37/5 at one stage and are still far away from the target. Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling the first delivery of the 13th over of the innings to Aiden Markram. Markram tried to play an attacking shot from the back-foot but top-edged it. The South-African batter considered that he was dismissed but Nathan Coulter-Nile who was fielding at long-off overdid the slide and dropped the catch.