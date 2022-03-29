IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter erupts as Kane Williamson given out after controversial Devdutt Padikkal catch

SRH are chasing the target and controversy erupted over the dismissal of Kane Williamson in the second over of the innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a beautiful outswinger and Williamson edged it. Samson tried to take a diving catch but the ball deflected after hitting his hand and Devdutt Padikkal grabbed a relay catch at first slip. Umpires took a review to confirm whether the catch was taken and the Kiwi batsman was sent back to the pavilion. The review was a close one as it appeared that the ball might have bounced before the Royals man claimed it. However, the third umpire decided that Padikkal had his fingers under the ball and sent the SRH captain packing.