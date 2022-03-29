IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter erupts as Kane Williamson given out after controversial Devdutt Padikkal catch

Today at 10:13 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are playing in the fifth game of the IPL 2022 and Hyderabad are chasing a target of 211 to win. Devdutt Padikkal took a stunning relay catch to dismiss Kane Williamson and the fans were divided in their opinions about the legitimacy of the decision.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Rajasthan Royals in the fifth game of the tournament and the former are chasing 211 to secure a victory. Rajasthan Royals batted first and posted a total of 210/6. Sanju Samson was the highest scorer for the team with 55 runs from 27 balls. Devdutt Padikkal also played a key role scoring 41 runs from 29 balls. Umran Malik and T Natarajan picked a couple of wickets each for SRH.
SRH are chasing the target and controversy erupted over the dismissal of Kane Williamson in the second over of the innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a beautiful outswinger and Williamson edged it. Samson tried to take a diving catch but the ball deflected after hitting his hand and Devdutt Padikkal grabbed a relay catch at first slip. Umpires took a review to confirm whether the catch was taken and the Kiwi batsman was sent back to the pavilion. The review was a close one as it appeared that the ball might have bounced before the Royals man claimed it. However, the third umpire decided that Padikkal had his fingers under the ball and sent the SRH captain packing.
March 29, 2022
Sorry guys Kane Williamson wicket is not out as such I want Rajasthan to win that is poor umpire decision. #IPL2022 #SRHvRR #RajasthanRoyals— Varsha Chooranolickal (@MartinVarsha) March 29, 2022
Kane Williamson was Not Out as declared by the third umpire. The ball which bounced off the wicket keeper’s hand touched the ground before it was picked up by the fielder who was behind the wicket keeper.— Capt N T Malkani (@ntmalkani) March 29, 2022
Looked like Williamson was not out 🤨— Shashank Jindal (@Shashank3jindal) March 29, 2022
But yes, superfast reflexes by Padikkal 👏👏 #SRHvRR #SRHvsRR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/uZiTCx299b
Williamson wkt... fingers medha ani out ichada or not out ha ani doubt— PraSanth Bojja 🌊 (@RockStaaR7777) March 29, 2022
Williamson was out. Fingers were underneath the ball. Stop whining y'all.— Derek AB (@DAB_Derek) March 29, 2022
Williamson wasn't even out lmao— Asad (@mab2905) March 29, 2022
I am a die hard @rajasthanroyals fan but this is not out. And happens to the most fair player on the earth which is Kane Williamson. Unfair. Don't want to win this way #SRHvRR #IPL #Ipl2022 pic.twitter.com/WyUzEaGJao— ⚽ TV 🐝 (@TV_Cityzen) March 29, 2022
Williamson was not out...third umpire gave OUT 😤— ❣𝙍𝙪𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙖 𝘿𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙠❣ 🎨🚿 (@RubinaDilaik_17) March 29, 2022
Kane Williamson was given out! What do you think?#SRHvRR #RRvSRH #IPL2022 #KaneWilliamson #padikkal— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) March 29, 2022
