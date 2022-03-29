 user tracker image
    IPL 2022, RR vs SRH | Twitter erupts as Kane Williamson given out after controversial Devdutt Padikkal catch

    Prasidh Krishna dimissed Kane Willamson in a controversial manner

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:13 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are playing in the fifth game of the IPL 2022 and Hyderabad are chasing a target of 211 to win. Devdutt Padikkal took a stunning relay catch to dismiss Kane Williamson and the fans were divided in their opinions about the legitimacy of the decision.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad are up against Rajasthan Royals  in the fifth game of the tournament and the former are chasing 211 to secure a victory. Rajasthan Royals batted first and posted a total of 210/6. Sanju Samson was the highest scorer for the team with 55 runs from 27 balls. Devdutt Padikkal also played a key role scoring 41 runs from 29 balls. Umran Malik and T Natarajan picked a couple of wickets each for SRH. 

    SRH are chasing the target and controversy erupted over the dismissal of Kane Williamson in the second over of the innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a beautiful outswinger and Williamson edged it. Samson tried to take a diving catch but the ball deflected after hitting his hand and Devdutt Padikkal grabbed a relay catch at first slip. Umpires took a review to confirm whether the catch was taken and the Kiwi batsman was sent back to the pavilion. The review was a close one as it appeared that the ball might have bounced before the Royals man claimed it. However, the third umpire decided that Padikkal had his fingers under the ball and sent the SRH captain packing.

    Was decision board high on coriander!

    Yupe! It looked like picthed before his fingers!

    What is the use of technology here?🤨

    It looked very unfair!

    No idea on what happened there!

    May be!

    How can even this happen to this man 'kane' :|

    Are you sure?

    Umpire's today at office doing their best!

    Answers??

