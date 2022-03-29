IPL 2022 | Gautam Gambhir told me that I will get a long rope, discloses Lucknow Super Giants’ Ayush Badoni

Today at 9:35 AM
LSG’s 22-year-old sensation Ayush Badoni, who notched up a fifty on his IPL debut, has revealed that the franchise’s mentor Gautam Gambhir backed him and asked him to play his natural game while assuring him of a proper run this season. Badoni was purchased by LSG for INR 20 lakh in the IPL auction.
Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) 22-year-old youngster Ayush Badoni showcased his talent in the franchise’s opening fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Gujarat Titans on Monday (March 28). He brought up fifty on debut, and that too by pulling a 146.9kmph Lockie Ferguson bouncer for a six.
Despite LSG ending up on the losing side, Badoni’s valiant knock of 54 off 41 balls, laced with four fours and three sixes, in critical conditions was the talk of the town. Speaking at the post-match conference, the Delhi-born cricketer revealed that the franchise’s mentor Gautam Gambhir backed him a lot prior to the opportunity.
“Gautam bhaiya backed me a lot,” Badoni began. “He told me to play just my natural game. He told me you won't get the one-odd match, but you will get a proper run. He also told me, 'you don't need to play according to the situation. There are senior players to do that. You show us your natural game'.”
Further, Badoni expressed his disappointment for not picking up by any of the franchises at the past couple of IPL auctions. He thanked LSG for keeping faith in him.
“My name had been coming for three consecutive years and I was going unsold every time. I had attended camps of 2-3 teams but I didn’t know if I’d be picked. Lucknow eventually picked me and I am very grateful.
After I was picked by Lucknow, I had scores of fifty-plus in two trial games. That impressed Gautam bhaiya and the coaches Vijay sir and Andy Flower and hence they were confident of sending me before Krunal Pandya," he signed off.
Badoni will be again in focus when LSG next meet Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
