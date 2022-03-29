IPL 2022 | Deepak Hooda bowling the 16th over was a tactical error by Lucknow Super Giants, opines Ravi Shastri

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has said that it was a tactical error from Lucknow to bowl 16th over from Deepak Hooda against Gujarat Titans as the latter won by five wickets. He further suggested that Avesh Khan should have bowled that over to restrict opponents from chasing down the target.

Both the new entrants in the IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) started their campaign against each other. GT emerged victorious by five wickets chasing a target of 159. GT won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mohammed Shami was fired up and he dismissed the top three of the opposition with his effective seam movement.

The team was poised on 29/4 at one stage but half-centuries from Deepak Hooda and IPL debutant Ayush Badoni helped them cross the 150-run mark. Hooda smashed 55 runs from 41 balls while Badoni plundered 54 from 41 balls as the team ended up on a total of 158/6 setting up a decency target for the opposition.

In response, LSG also lost two early wickets but they recovered due to a partnership between Hardik Pandya and David Miller. The spinners of GT bowled well in the middle overs and were putting a leash on the run-rate. However, the 16th over of the innings was the turning point of the game. Deepak Hooda conceded 22 runs in the over and the opposition gained momentum to win the match by five wickets.

Reflecting on the result, Ravi Shastri has opined that Deepak Hooda bowling in the back end of the innings was a tactical error and Avesh Khan should have bowled that over.

"(Rahul) Tewatia's timing to start hitting was very good -- during (Deepak) Hooda's over. He took 22 runs off his over. I feel the game changed there. It was a tactical error by Lucknow. Absolutely a tactical error. I think a fast bowler should have been used. Avesh Khan should have bowled that over. Two overs went for 39 runs and the game ended there," Shastri said to ESPNcricinfo.

Hardik Pandya made an impressive IPL captaincy debut with a victory after staying away from the game due to injury for a long time. He bowled four overs conceding 37 runs and made a vital contribution with the bat. Pandya scored 33 runs from 28 balls and seemed to be in fine touch. Shastri praised the all-rounder for his performance.

"I give full marks to Hardik. The whole country was watching. He bowled four overs, didn't get a wicket, but bowling four overs makes a big difference. His game and his confidence will be doubled if he can bowl four overs in every game,”he stated.

"He showed great character. He came to bat at No.4 when two early wickets fell. He took the responsibility himself and that's a very good sign as a captain going forward for Gujarat. He was playing very well until he took a risk against his brother (Krunal Pandya).”