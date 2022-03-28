Reports | Joe Root’s future as England skipper in doubt after West Indies rout

Today at 9:43 AM
As per AFP, Joe Root’s future as England captain is in jeopardy after they lost to West Indies by 10 wickets in the third and final Test match on Sunday (March 27). The Englishman has just one win in his last 17 Tests and has failed to lead his side to a series victory in his last five attempts.
As per multiple reports, including Agence France-Presse (AFP) and the Guardian, England’s Test captain Joe Root may be sacked from his position following their latest series defeat against West Indies on Sunday (March 28). The first two fixtures of the three-match series ended up in a draw. Then, in the third match at St George's in Grenada, the tourists suffered a 10-wicket defeat to lose in white jerseys yet again.
Root has now managed just one win in England’s last 17 Tests and has failed to drive England to a series victory in his last five attempts.
Despite the latest damage, Root insisted that he is ‘passionate’ about remaining as England's Test captain. “I am very passionate about taking this team forward. I feel like the group are very much behind me. I know this is a results-based business but it does not feel like we are far away from turning results,” the 31-year-old said after the series defeat on Sunday (March 28).
After five years and a record 64 Tests in charge, a decision on Root's future as skipper may take place soon.
Following the 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia earlier this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sacked both their managing director Ashley Giles and head coach Chris Silverwood, with Andrew Strauss and Paul Collingwood taking over on an interim basis.
Until the leadership at the top of the ECB is filled on a full-time purpose and given England's next Test match is not until June, when they face New Zealand at Lord's, Root may stay on as captain barring his own resignation.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.