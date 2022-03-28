IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli surpasses David Warner to become fifth-highest run-getter in T20s

Today at 4:31 PM
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli scripted another record on Sunday during the game against Punjab Kings. Kohli scored 41 off 29 balls during RCB's first match of the IPL 2022 to overtake Australian batter David Warner and become the fifth-highest run-getter in T20 cricket.
The former Indian captain has scored 10,314 runs from 310 innings so far which is also the highest by any Indian batter so far. David Warner is at 10308 runs as of now. Former West Indian batter Chris Gayle tops this list with 14,562 runs. Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik is the next best with 11,698 runs followed by Kieron Pollard who has 11,430 runs and Aaron Finch at the fourth spot and just ahead of Virat Kohli with 10,444 runs.
It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli does this year without the burden of captaincy on his shoulders for RCB. Many fans as well as former cricketers are of the opinion that he can replicate his 2016 season in terms of batting for his side.
Talking about RCB's first game, batting first they posted 205/2 which looked like a good total. But, Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings cruised their way past the total with the help of Odean Smith's powerful batting performance lower down the order.
