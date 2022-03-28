IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli surpasses David Warner to become fifth-highest run-getter in T20s

The former Indian captain has scored 10,314 runs from 310 innings so far which is also the highest by any Indian batter so far. David Warner is at 10308 runs as of now. Former West Indian batter Chris Gayle tops this list with 14,562 runs. Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik is the next best with 11,698 runs followed by Kieron Pollard who has 11,430 runs and Aaron Finch at the fourth spot and just ahead of Virat Kohli with 10,444 runs.