IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings can chase scores over 200 this year, says Virender Sehwag

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Punjab Kings has the ability to chase down scores of over 200 this season. During a chat with Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag said, “The thing about Punjab was that they concede 200 a lot but make 200 very rarely. But today they conceded and made 200. So maybe the departure of those players who shoot themselves in the foot has helped them."