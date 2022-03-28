IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings can chase scores over 200 this year, says Virender Sehwag

Today at 6:15 PM
Punjab Kings emerged victorious in their first match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab side managed to chase down a mammoth 205 which was set by the RCB batting first as skipper Faf Du Plessis scored 88.
Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan were the stars for Punjab as they managed to deliver the final punch to defeat RCB.
Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Punjab Kings has the ability to chase down scores of over 200 this season. During a chat with Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag said, “The thing about Punjab was that they concede 200 a lot but make 200 very rarely. But today they conceded and made 200. So maybe the departure of those players who shoot themselves in the foot has helped them."
He added, “If there is any team that can chase 200 this year, that seems to Punjab. The way Smith and Shahrukh Khan played, (Liam) Livingstone before them and Mayank, Shikhar and Rajapaksha before that. I didn't think that Rajapaksha would play like that. Yes, you play in Sri Lanka but it's different here with the pressure."
“They all scored around 40 in about 20-24 balls. Contributions came from everyone. So if any batting order looks capable of chasing down 200, it is this batting order."
