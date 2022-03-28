IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni's decision to give captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja is a far reaching one, says Danish Kaneria

MS Dhoni, two days before the start of IPL 2022 decided to step down from the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings and handed over the reins to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Many fans, as well as former cricketers, were shocked with his decision as he is one of the most decorated captains in the Indian Premier League with 4 title wins under his belt. However, they also felt that it was the right call to appoint Ravindra Jadeja as CSK's future leader.