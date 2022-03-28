IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni's decision to give captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja is a far reaching one, says Danish Kaneria

Today at 3:47 PM
MS Dhoni stepped down as captain of the Chennai Super Kings and handed over the responsibility to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja two days prior to the start of IPL 2022. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria backed MS Dhoni's decision and tried to give his perspective as to why he did that.
Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria spoke to news agency IANS about MS Dhoni's decision. He said, “We all know what kind of player Dhoni is. His decisions are always correct. I think he is one of the best captains in world cricket. He has won the 50-over World Cup, he has won the T20 World Cup, he has won the Champions Trophy and has won the IPL four times for Chennai Super Kings. Apart from this, there are many matches which India won due to Dhoni’s on-field decision."
“So I think giving the captaincy to Jadeja is a far-reaching decision. Look, the Indian team is a balanced one and captaining it in all formats is not an easy task. Virat Kohli was very good, but he has left captaincy. Now Rohit Sharma has to lead in all three formats. Whether one accepts this or not, captaining India in all formats of the game is a pressure job," he added.
Danish Kaneria is of the opinion that India will be needing split captaincy in the future.
“Today or tomorrow, India will have to think about split captaincy. Otherwise, Rohit will be under pressure, and it’s bound to happen. If we talk about the formation of the Indian team, only a few players are sure of their place in the team and Jadeja is one of them. In such a situation, I think Dhoni’s decision has been taken keeping the future in mind," he said.
