IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul registers golden duck against Gujarat Titans

Last Monday at 7:49 PM
Two new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are playing against each other in the match No. 4 of the IPL 2022. KL Rahul made a disappointing start to his campaign edging a delivery seaming away from him to the wicketkeeper Matthew Wade against Mohammed Shami scoring a golden duck.
Lucknow Super Giants are up against Gujarat Titans in the fourth match of the IPL 2022. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya both are starting their captaincy stint with new teams. Gujarat Titans won the toss and oped to bowl first. KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock came to open the innings for LSG. Mohammed Shami bowled the first over and he started the over very well.
Shami bowled delivery seaming away from the right-hander and Rahul was dismissed scoring a golden duck edging it to the wicketkeeper. Initially, umpire adjudged the batsman as not out but Hardik Pandya took a DRS. The DRS was successful as it showed a clear outside edge and the decision was corrected sending KL Rahul back in the pavilion.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident.
WHAT A BALL!
March 28, 2022
GOLDEN DUCK!
Golden duck for KL Rahul, fantastic Shami with the new ball. #IPL2022— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2022
BEST!
What a ball by Mohammad Shami. A top class opening delivery to remove KL Rahul on golden duck, magnificent start for Gujarat Titans.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 28, 2022
PEACH!
Peach of a delivery, Shami! Got to be among the best first delivery of an IPL match.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 28, 2022
3 TIMES!
In 4 Innings, Mohammed Shami picked KL Rahul's wicket 3 times in IPL.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 28, 2022
DREAM!
Dream fulfilled with Mohammed Shami taking that first-ball wicket.— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) March 28, 2022
Shami as captain. Rank 1 in Dream11 GL after that first ball 🤣
Thank you, Shami 🤣#GTvLSG #IPL2022
HARDIK!
First ball for Hardik Pandya the captain - DRS— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 28, 2022
First ball for Mohammed Shami as GT player - Wicket of KL Rahul
What a start for @gujarat_titans! #IPL2022 #GTvLSG
CAPTAIN GONE!
Lucknow Supergiants' Captain KL Rahul gone for Golden Duck. What a Start by Mohammed Shami and Gujarat Titans, wicket on his first ball.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 28, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.