IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul registers golden duck against Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants are up against Gujarat Titans in the fourth match of the IPL 2022. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya both are starting their captaincy stint with new teams. Gujarat Titans won the toss and oped to bowl first. KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock came to open the innings for LSG. Mohammed Shami bowled the first over and he started the over very well.