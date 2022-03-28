 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul registers golden duck against Gujarat Titans

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Mohammed Shami dismissed KL Rahul on duck

    Twitter

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul registers golden duck against Gujarat Titans

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Last Monday at 7:49 PM

    Two new franchises, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are playing against each other in the match No. 4 of the IPL 2022. KL Rahul made a disappointing start to his campaign edging a delivery seaming away from him to the wicketkeeper Matthew Wade against Mohammed Shami scoring a golden duck.

    Lucknow Super Giants are up against Gujarat Titans in the fourth match of the IPL 2022. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya both are starting their captaincy stint with new teams. Gujarat Titans won the toss and oped to bowl first. KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock came to open the innings for LSG. Mohammed Shami bowled the first over and he started the over very well. 

    Shami bowled delivery seaming away from the right-hander and Rahul was dismissed scoring a golden duck edging it to the wicketkeeper. Initially, umpire adjudged the batsman as not out but Hardik Pandya took a DRS. The DRS was successful as it showed a clear outside edge and the decision was corrected sending KL Rahul back in the pavilion. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident. 

    WHAT A BALL!

    GOLDEN DUCK!

    BEST!

    PEACH!

    3 TIMES!

    DREAM!

    HARDIK!

    CAPTAIN GONE!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down