    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts as Dushmantha Chameera sends wickets flying and Vijay Shankar tumbling

    Dushmantha Chameera bowled a brilliant yorker to dismiss Vijay Shankar

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:10 PM

    Two new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are squaring off against each other in the fifth match of the IPL 2022. Dushmantha Chameera bowled a beautiful yorker to send wickets flying and Vijay Shankar was seen tumbling as he struggled to handle the delivery aimed at blockhole.

    Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans started their campaign in the IPL 2022 playing their first match against each other. Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mohammed Shami proved the decision right as he picked three wickets of LSG early in the innings and the team was poised on 29/4. However, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni reviewed the team from the position scoring half-centuries and the team posted a total of 158/6. 

    Dushmantha Chameera gave a good start to LSG with his bowling dismissing Shubhman Gill on the third ball of the innings. Chameera then bowled a terrific yorker to Vijay Shankar and dismissed him for 4 runs shattering the stumps. Shankar wasn’t able to handle the delivery in blockhole and was seen tumbling while handling it. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident. 

