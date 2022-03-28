IPL 2022, LSG vs GT | Twitter reacts as Dushmantha Chameera sends wickets flying and Vijay Shankar tumbling

Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans started their campaign in the IPL 2022 playing their first match against each other. Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mohammed Shami proved the decision right as he picked three wickets of LSG early in the innings and the team was poised on 29/4. However, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni reviewed the team from the position scoring half-centuries and the team posted a total of 158/6.