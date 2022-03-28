IPL 2022 | ‘Leave it, what will he do?’, Parthiv Patel reveals what Virat Kohli said in 2014 about Jasprit Bumrah

Today at 3:46 PM
Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has made a startling revelation that he had suggested to Virat Kohli to get Jasprit Bumrah on board for Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, Kohli refused to give Bumrah any chance and outrightly refused saying what such players will do in the tournament.
Indian Premier League is one of the most popular T20 leagues around the world. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been one of the strong teams in the tournament but they are still searching for their maiden title in spite of having several star players in the squad over the years. Virat Kohli captained the team from 2013 to 2021, when he stepped down from the role.
Parthiv Patel was also in the same team and he had made a stunning revelation recently regarding Jasprit Bumrah. Parthiv has claimed that he had suggested to Virat Kohli to get Bumrah on board but the latter was not interested.
"In 2014, when I was at RCB, I told Kohli there's this bowler named Bumrah. Have a look at him. Virat replied saying 'Chhor na yaar. Ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge?' (Leave it. What will such players do?" Parthiv said on Cricbuzz.
Parthiv also revealed that Bumrah was struggling in the domestic circuit in the initial years but his hard work and some backing from Mumbai Indians helped him give his best.
"When he was first picked, Bumrah played Ranji Trophy for the first 2-3 years. 2013 was his first year, and he didn't have a good season in 2014. In 2015, it was so bad that there were discussions going on that he might have to be sent back home mid-season. But, he slowly began improving and Mumbai Indians really backed him. It was his own hard work and such backing that really brought out the best in him," he stated.
Bumrah was continuously impressed with his pace and accuracy over the years. He went on to make his Test debut for India against South Africa in 2018 under the leadership of Virat Kohli. In a short time, Bumrah has become the leader of pace attacks across formats.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.