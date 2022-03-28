IPL 2022 | ‘Leave it, what will he do?’, Parthiv Patel reveals what Virat Kohli said in 2014 about Jasprit Bumrah

"When he was first picked, Bumrah played Ranji Trophy for the first 2-3 years. 2013 was his first year, and he didn't have a good season in 2014. In 2015, it was so bad that there were discussions going on that he might have to be sent back home mid-season. But, he slowly began improving and Mumbai Indians really backed him. It was his own hard work and such backing that really brought out the best in him," he stated.