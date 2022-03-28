IPL 2022 | Kuldeep Yadav got mental security at Delhi Capitals, claims Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals’ all-rounder Axar Patel has said that the franchise gave a sense of security to Kuldeep Yadav, something that brought the best out of the India wrist-spinner. Kuldeep returned excellent figures of 3-18 against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (March 27) to be adjudged Player of the Match.

Having warmed the bench of his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the last two Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, Kuldeep Yadav made a sensational comeback against Mumbai Indians while playing for his new team Delhi Capitals.

In their tournament opener, the left-arm wrist-spinner returned excellent figures of 3-18 after bowling four overs. He got Rohit Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, and Kieron Pollard at crucial junctures to be adjudged Man of the Match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

During the post-match press conference, Axar Patel revealed the secret of Kuldeep’s turnaround. “It’s all about the mindset. He was struggling in the IPL as his place was not secured for KKR. He was not sure whether he will play all their matches.

“But he feels that surety of playing matches after coming over here. If you know your place is secured, and not that you have to perform in two matches otherwise you will be sacked from the team, then you can give your best,” claimed Axar.

Kuldeep was not picked for a single match for KKR last season as an injury forced him out of the tournament. In 2020, he was included in just five matches as he went out of favour in KKR’s scheme of things with the emergence of Varun Chakravarthy.

Having joined KKR in 2016, Kuldeep has overall played 45 matches for the franchise, picking up 40 wickets at an average of 30.90. At the 2022 mega auction, he was then picked up Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 2 crore and made the mark straight away.