IPL 2022 | KL Rahul seemed to be preoccupied while captaining Punjab Kings, remarks Sunil Gavaskar

"When he was the captain of Punjab Kings, he seemed to be preoccupied, maybe he was not getting the 11 that he wanted. The new franchise Lucknow Super Giants is going to be a different challenge for KL and if he can bat the way he did in previous seasons and take the team to the knockouts if not actually the finals, then he would have taken a big step forward as far as his own cricketing career is concerned," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' show 'Gameplan'.