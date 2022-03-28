IPL 2022, GT vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Supergiants by 5 wickets

Yesterday at 11:45 PM
Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans defeated KL Rahul's Lucknow Supergiants in their debut game of the Indian Premier League. After winning the toss, Hardik Pandya asked Lucknow Supergiants to bat first as most captains and Mohammed Shami rattled the Lucknow top-order to set the tone for the match.
Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Supergiants in their first match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai by 5 wickets. Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya had won the toss and asked Lucknow to bat first which turned out to be disastrous as Mohammed Shami dismissed KL Rahul on the very first ball of the match rattling his opponents. The right-arm fast bowler was phenomenal in his opening spell and ended with figures of 3/25 in his quota of four overs
Lucknow Supergiants top-order failed to impress as they could give their team a good start. However, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni led the fightback as both scored crucial fifties to help LSG reach 158/6. During his innings, Deepak Hooda struck 6 boundaries and 2 sixes on his way to 55 from 41 balls. The young Ayush Badoni was impressive on his IPL debut scoring 54 from 41 balls laced with 4 boundaries and 3 sixes.
Gujarat Titans while chasing lost Shubman Gill for a duck and Vijay Shankar too could only manage to score 4 batting at number 3. Dushmantha Chameera rattled their top-order until skipper Hardik Pandya walked out to bat and scored 33 from 28 balls to steady the innings alongside Matthew Wade.
The match went down to the wire as Lucknow kept picking wickets but a late onslaught from Rahul Tewatia and David Miller dashed their hopes. Rahul Tewatia scored 40 from 24 balls to help his team win their first game.
Here is how Twitter reacted to their win:
WHAT A START!
We start off our journey with a WIN ⚡💙— TITAN'S ARMY ⚔️ (@titansofgujarat) March 28, 2022
Many more to come for the Titans!! We march on #GujaratTitans #AavaDe #GarviGujarat
GOOD WIN!
Good win for @GujaratGiants ..🔥🔥— Gautam Pandey (@Im_GautamPandey) March 28, 2022
Abhinav Manohar & badhoni are future super star 🌟🌠.. I am watching abhinav from SMAT he plays for #Karnataka what a finisher👏🏼👏🏼 Delighted to watch him 😍#IPL2022 #lsg #GTvsLSG #GujaratTitans #CricketTwitter
WELL PLAYED!
Well played @gujarat_titans!!!— Sanam Patel (@patelsanam) March 28, 2022
From 7% winning chance to 100% (Cricinfo) #GujaratTitans #LSGvsGT #AavaDe
NAAM TOH SUNA HOGA!
Rahul Tewatia.. Naam toh suna hoga 😎. Once again he repeated Sharjah heroic 🔥. Congratulations @gujarat_titans on winning the 1st match against @LucknowIPL. #CricketTwitter #LSGvsGT #LucknowSuperGiants #GujaratTitans #GTvsLSG #TATAIPL #IPL2022— Mrityunjoy Mazumdar KKR 💜🇮🇳 (@Mrityunjoy_offl) March 28, 2022
LOL!
Rahul Tewatia haunting KL Rahul. Once again!#AavaDe #GujaratTitans— Varun Aashara (@vha__19) March 28, 2022
LIKING THIS TEAM!
Liking this #GujaratTitans team. Looks promising. Pandya, Tewatiya, Wade ftw.— Nathan Gomes (@itsnathangomes_) March 28, 2022
MATCH WINNER!
#Tewatia Match winner! #IPL2022 #GujaratTitans— Subbu Andhukuri 🇮🇳 (@SubbuAndhukuri) March 28, 2022
GUJARAT WINS!
Gujarat always win😁😁#IPL2022 #IPL #GujaratTitans #GLvsLSG— innocent_boy_amar🇮🇳 (@innocentboyama2) March 28, 2022
Legend TEWATIA does it again! 🇮🇳🔥#LSGvGT #LSGvsGT #IPL2022 @rahultewatia02— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) March 28, 2022
