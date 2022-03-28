IPL 2022, GT vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Supergiants by 5 wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Supergiants in their first match of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai by 5 wickets. Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya had won the toss and asked Lucknow to bat first which turned out to be disastrous as Mohammed Shami dismissed KL Rahul on the very first ball of the match rattling his opponents. The right-arm fast bowler was phenomenal in his opening spell and ended with figures of 3/25 in his quota of four overs