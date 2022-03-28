IPL 2022, GT vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya hug after Shubman Gill's dismissal

However, more than his knock, Deepak Hooda made headlines as he hugged Krunal Pandya during the game. The two players have a bit of a history as while playing for Baroda they were involved in a controversy following which Deepak Hooda moved to the Rajasthan team in doemstic cricket. Krunal Pandya had received flak for the incident and it seemed as if the two players were not on good terms. But, IPL has brought them together as both now are teammates in the Lucknow Supergiants franchise.