IPL 2022, GT vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya hug after Shubman Gill's dismissal

Today at 10:07 PM
Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans were up against each other in their debut game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Deepak Hooda scored a fluent fifty during the first half of the game and later he and Krunal Pandya were seen hugging after Shubman Gill's dismissal during the match.
Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants were up against each other in their opening game of the IPL 2022. Deepak Hooda performed brilliantly with the bat as he scored a fluent 50 to help his side reach a respectable total. Lucknow Supergiants riding on the back of Deepak Hooda's knock of 55 from 41 balls which comprised of 6 fours and 2 sixes managed to reach 158/6 after a top-order collapse in the beginning of the game.
However, more than his knock, Deepak Hooda made headlines as he hugged Krunal Pandya during the game. The two players have a bit of a history as while playing for Baroda they were involved in a controversy following which Deepak Hooda moved to the Rajasthan team in doemstic cricket. Krunal Pandya had received flak for the incident and it seemed as if the two players were not on good terms. But, IPL has brought them together as both now are teammates in the Lucknow Supergiants franchise.
THAT HUG!
Hug between Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. pic.twitter.com/m49lTzZYte— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 28, 2022
SHAKE HANDS!
Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda shake hands. Really good to see. pic.twitter.com/7vApCJQspK— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 28, 2022
CELEBRATING!
Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya celebrates together when Hooda takes Gill's Catch. pic.twitter.com/IqFI3VEzUx— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 28, 2022
BESTIES!
Hooda and Krunal are now best friends #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/M6w2NxRdPW— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) March 28, 2022
BETS PIC!
This is the best picture of #IPL2022 so far! Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda celebrating together pic.twitter.com/nx1JIyabM7— Mohsin Kamal (@64MohsinKamal) March 28, 2022
HAHA!
Lo bhai hum le aaye picture! 🤩— Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) March 28, 2022
What a lovely and powerful picture is this.🔥 Krunal Pandya hugged Deepak Hooda! 🥺❤️#LucknowSuperGiants | #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/bYxmBxuvD0
