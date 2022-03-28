 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya hug after Shubman Gill's dismissal

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya were seen hugging each other during LSG vs GT.

    Twitter

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG | Twitter reacts as Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya hug after Shubman Gill's dismissal

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:07 PM

    Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans were up against each other in their debut game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Deepak Hooda scored a fluent fifty during the first half of the game and later he and Krunal Pandya were seen hugging after Shubman Gill's dismissal during the match.

    Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants were up against each other in their opening game of the IPL 2022. Deepak Hooda performed brilliantly with the bat as he scored a fluent 50 to help his side reach a respectable total. Lucknow Supergiants riding on the back of Deepak Hooda's knock of 55 from 41 balls which comprised of 6 fours and 2 sixes managed to reach 158/6 after a top-order collapse in the beginning of the game.

    However, more than his knock, Deepak Hooda made headlines as he hugged Krunal Pandya during the game. The two players have a bit of a history as while playing for Baroda they were involved in a controversy following which Deepak Hooda moved to the Rajasthan team in doemstic cricket. Krunal Pandya had received flak for the incident and it seemed as if the two players were not on good terms. But, IPL has brought them together as both now are teammates in the Lucknow Supergiants franchise. 

    THAT HUG!

    SHAKE HANDS!

    CELEBRATING!

    BESTIES!

    BETS PIC!

    HAHA!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down