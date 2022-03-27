Women’s World Cup 2022 | Mithali Raj creates world record in India’s must-win fixture against South Africa

India’s legendary batter Mithali Raj added another feather to her already illustrious crown in Match 28 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 against South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. With a place for the World Cup semi-finals at stake, the Raj-led India went up against the Proteas in a must-win contest. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Raj led from the front by scoring a crucial fifty to enter her name in the record books on Sunday (March 27).