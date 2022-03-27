Women’s World Cup 2022 | Mithali Raj creates world record in India’s must-win fixture against South Africa

Today at 12:23 PM
India captain Mithali Raj has created a world record with a crucial half-century, in a must-win match, for her side against South Africa at the Women's World Cup 2022. Mithali, aged 39, played a gritty knock of 68 off 84 balls to become the oldest Indian batter to score a fifty in World Cups.
India’s legendary batter Mithali Raj added another feather to her already illustrious crown in Match 28 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 against South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. With a place for the World Cup semi-finals at stake, the Raj-led India went up against the Proteas in a must-win contest. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Raj led from the front by scoring a crucial fifty to enter her name in the record books on Sunday (March 27).
After explosive 18-year-old batter, Shafali Verma gave India a blazing start with a quick-fire 53 off 36 balls, Raj, aged 39, joined forces with Smriti Mandhana to carry on the momentum. While Mandhana scored 71 off 84 balls, Raj chipped in with a handy 68 off 84 balls, laced with eight fours, to help her side reach a challenging total of 274/7.
With that impressive knock, the Indian skipper ended up creating a world record in the Women's World Cup. She holds the record of scoring the most 50+ scores in the Women's World Cup, and now she became the oldest (39) batter from India to score a half-century at World Cup. Her maiden half-century came against the same opponents, in 2000.
Meanwhile, South Africa have been in the driving seat since coming to chase. They reached 128/1 in 24 overs after being set 275. Laura Wolvaardt is still in the middle, scoring 73 off 69 balls, while Lara Goodall is at the other end, on 43,
