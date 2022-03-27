KL Rahul opens up on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni’s captaincy styles

KL Rahul has dissected the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma while highlighting how he has evolved as a player under the Indian captains. The Lucknow Super Giants skipper also mentioned former India captain MS Dhoni's cool and composed nature, which helped him grow over years.

India’s star opening batter KL Rahul opened up on the captaincy styles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni while highlighting how he has evolved as a player under them.

Speaking about their leadership qualities during Forbes India Leadership Awards 2021-22, Rahul said, “It's an absolute privilege and honour to share the dressing room with legends like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and played under them. There is so much I have learned. I have grown so much as a player and an individual.”

"Each of them has a different quality that has been a standout. If you think of MS Dhoni you think of his cool and composed nature. If you think of Kohli you remember the passion and aggression he brings into the game. Rohit is tactically really good,” he added.

Further, Rahul added that for being a good leader, one needs to have qualities of all three of them. “For a good leader you need to have all of these qualities, but also try to be true to yourself and give your instincts a chance,” he opined.

As Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 got underway on Saturday (March 26), Rahul is gearing up to lead new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the cash-rich T20 league.

"I don't think you can dive into leadership without any preparation. It does require you to spend a lot of time with your teammates ensuring they know their responsibility. You put in hours at training and ticking all the boxes and give yourself the best chance to be prepared for the game," Rahul stated.

"Results are not in our control. If our heart and mind are in the right place results will follow soon more often than not. We always put the team ahead of ourselves,” he signed off.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will make their debut in IPL 2022 when they take on Gujarat Titans on Monday (March 28) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.