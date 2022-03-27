IPL 2022 | This season, we might actually see the Virat Kohli of 2016, says Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from the RCB captaincy last season. This year the swashbuckling Indian batter will have the opportunity to go out and express himself without any burden. Fans as well as cricket experts want to see Virat Kohli of the old who can take the opposition apart on his own. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Kohli can replicate what he did in 2016 for RCB as a batter.