IPL 2022 | This season, we might actually see the Virat Kohli of 2016, says Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli had announced last year that he would be stepping away from the captaincy of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This year, the star player will be playing only as a batter and former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Kohli can score a lot of runs for his side.
Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down from the RCB captaincy last season. This year the swashbuckling Indian batter will have the opportunity to go out and express himself without any burden. Fans as well as cricket experts want to see Virat Kohli of the old who can take the opposition apart on his own. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that Kohli can replicate what he did in 2016 for RCB as a batter.
While speaking in a Star Sports show game plan Sunil Gavaskar said, "At the moment, we do not know whether Kohli will be captain again. Sometimes when a player is relieved of the burden of captaincy, he flourishes as he is not thinking about 10 other players".
Sunil Gavaskar added and said, "When you are captain, you are thinking about 10 other players and sometimes also the other members of your squad, about their form or lack of form and things that they are not doing right which, when they do it right, will be good for the team".
"This season, we might actually see the Kohli of 2016 when he got almost 1000 runs in the IPL season."
RCB will face PBKS in their first match of IPL 2022.
